LFA 31 Results & Fight Highlights: Thanh Le Takes Punches His Way to Featherweight Title

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Top Legacy Fighting Alliance contender Thanh Le (8-1) knocked down Bobby Moffett (10-3) with a powerful blow followed by repeated strikes on the ground to win the Interim LFA Featherweight Title by TKO in the second round on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 31 on Friday night.