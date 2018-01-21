HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White: Robert Whittaker in Serious Condition

featuredChael Sonnen Grinds Out a Win; Rory MacDonald Takes the Belt (Bellator 192 Results)

featuredStipe Miocic Dominates Francis Ngannou to Become Longest Reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion in History

UFC 220 Miocic vs Ngannou Live Results

featuredUFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Full Results and Live Fight Stats

LFA 31 Results & Fight Highlights: Thanh Le Takes Punches His Way to Featherweight Title

January 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Top Legacy Fighting Alliance contender Thanh Le (8-1) knocked down Bobby Moffett (10-3) with a powerful blow followed by repeated strikes on the ground to win the Interim LFA Featherweight Title by TKO in the second round on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 31 on Friday night.

TRENDING > Dana White: Robert Whittaker in Serious Condition

LFA 31: Moffett vs. Le Full Results

  • Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title Fight – Thanh Le (8-1) finished Bobby Moffett (10-3) via TKO (strikes) at 0:55 in round two.
  • Co-Maiin Event – Middleweight Fight – Ian Heinisch (9-1) knocked out Daniel Madrid (13-6) at 3:56 in round two.
  • Welterweight Fight – Matthew Frincu (12-3) defeated Ronman Alcantar (7-2) by TKO due to referee stoppage after he injured his leg at 4:10 in round two.
  • Catchweight Fight (130 pounds) – Casey Kenney (8-1-1) won a unanimous decision over Kendrick Latchman (7-4) (29-28, 30-27 30-27).
  • Featherweight Fight – Jordan Winski (9-1) submitted Mike Hamel (5-2) with an armbar at 4:06 in round one.
  • Featherweight Fight – Cory Sandhagen (7-1) quickly defeated Jose Aguayo (2-1) with a TKO (strikes) at 1:07 in round one.
  • Mario Bautista (4-0) defeated Raphael Montini (3-2, 1 NC) by TKO when doctors stopped the fight after the second round (5:00).

(Photo courtesy of Amy Kaplan /Legacy Fighting Alliance)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA