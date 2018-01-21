LFA 31 Results & Fight Highlights: Thanh Le Takes Punches His Way to Featherweight Title

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)
Top Legacy Fighting Alliance contender Thanh Le (8-1) knocked down Bobby Moffett (10-3) with a powerful blow followed by repeated strikes on the ground to win the Interim LFA Featherweight Title by TKO in the second round on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 31 on Friday night.
LFA 31: Moffett vs. Le Full Results
- Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title Fight – Thanh Le (8-1) finished Bobby Moffett (10-3) via TKO (strikes) at 0:55 in round two.
- Co-Maiin Event – Middleweight Fight – Ian Heinisch (9-1) knocked out Daniel Madrid (13-6) at 3:56 in round two.
- Welterweight Fight – Matthew Frincu (12-3) defeated Ronman Alcantar (7-2) by TKO due to referee stoppage after he injured his leg at 4:10 in round two.
- Catchweight Fight (130 pounds) – Casey Kenney (8-1-1) won a unanimous decision over Kendrick Latchman (7-4) (29-28, 30-27 30-27).
- Featherweight Fight – Jordan Winski (9-1) submitted Mike Hamel (5-2) with an armbar at 4:06 in round one.
- Featherweight Fight – Cory Sandhagen (7-1) quickly defeated Jose Aguayo (2-1) with a TKO (strikes) at 1:07 in round one.
- Mario Bautista (4-0) defeated Raphael Montini (3-2, 1 NC) by TKO when doctors stopped the fight after the second round (5:00).
(Photo courtesy of Amy Kaplan /Legacy Fighting Alliance)