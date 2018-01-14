LFA 30 Results & Fight Highlights: Curtis Millender Lands Stunning Head Kick KO

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)
Welterweight contender Curtis Millender (14-3) landed a stunning head kick to knock out Nick Barnes (12-3) in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 30 on AXS TV FIGHTS’ first event of the year.
In another top highlight from the night, Christian Aguilera (9-4) knocked out Maycon Mendoca (6-4) in only 27 seconds.
LFA 30: Millender vs. Barnes Full Results
- Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Curtis Millender (14-3) knocked out Nick Barnes (12-3) with a head kick at 2:51 in round two.
- Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Talison Soares (10-2) outlasted Fernando Padilla (10-2) to win by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26).
- Flyweight Fight – Maikel Perez (6-1) dominated Charlie Alaniz (12-3) to win by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26).
- Middleweight Fight – Jordan Wright (9-0) submitted Craig Wilkerson (7-4) with a rear naked choke at 1:29 in round one.
- Welterweight Fight – Christian Aguilera (9-4) landed a quick knockout to defeat Maycon Mendoca (6-4) 27 seconds into the first round.
- Bantamweight Fight – Vince Cachero (4-0) won a knockdown-filled battle with Nohelin Hernandez (6-2) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Light Heavyweight Fight – Blake Troop (7-5) knocked out Khadzhi Bestaev (4-3) in the first round to win by TKO at 2:11.
(Photo courtesy of Amy Kaplan /Legacy Fighting Alliance)