LFA 30 Results & Fight Highlights: Curtis Millender Lands Stunning Head Kick KO

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Welterweight contender Curtis Millender (14-3) landed a stunning head kick to knock out Nick Barnes (12-3) in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 30 on AXS TV FIGHTS’ first event of the year.

In another top highlight from the night, Christian Aguilera (9-4) knocked out Maycon Mendoca (6-4) in only 27 seconds.