LFA 3 Lands in Louisiana in Early February

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced that the third LFA event is headed to Louisiana in February. This will be the third LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC) and Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA).

The main event of LFA 3 will feature the long-awaited clash between Ryan “Superman” Spann and Trevin Giles, who are two of the top middleweight prospects in MMA as well as two of the biggest fan favorites to have ever competed inside the famed Legacy FC and RFA promotions. The hometown favorite Spann will battle the undefeated Giles in a high-stakes middleweight showdown in northern Louisiana. LFA 3 – Spann vs. Giles takes place Friday, February 10th at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The entire main card of LFA 3 – Spann vs. Giles will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I’m excited to bring the LFA to Louisiana in February”, stated Soares. “Ryan Spann and Trevin Giles are two of the most exciting prospects to have ever competed for Legacy FC or RFA. Fans of AXS TV Fights have been wanting to see this fight for a long time. Now it’s official. Spann vs. Giles will finally happen in the main event of LFA 3.”

Tickets for LFA 3 – Spann vs. Giles are available for purchase NOW on Ticketmaster.com.

Spann (9-3) will make his LFA debut in the LFA 3 headliner after four consecutive appearances for Legacy FC. Last summer, the multi-divisional standout and two-time Legacy FC headliner took to social media in an effort to lobby Legacy FC and RFA officials to become the first person to fight for titles in both promotions. The 25-year-old is now looking to assert himself as the top middleweight contender in the promotion that Legacy FC and RFA has now merged to form. “Superman” will look to do this in front of his adopted hometown. The towering 6’5″ middleweight trains out of the BANG Muay Thai affiliate Performance Evolution in Lake Charles and will be fighting a prospect that has never lost a fight or let a fight go to the score cards.

“This is a fight I’ve been wanting,” stated an excited Spann. “I wanted to fight someone with a lot of hype, who can also bring in a big crowd like myself. I want to get Trevin Giles out of my way now and then get a title shot. I don’t like undefeated records and I’m going to be the one to change that for him on February 10th.”

Giles (8-0) was a fan favorite for both RFA and Legacy FC. He headlined events for both promotions in 2016 and now becomes the first and only fighter to ever headline an RFA, Legacy FC, and LFA event. The 24-year-old Texan destroyer has been an absolute wrecking-machine, while working his way through the ranks. In his career as a professional fighter, Giles has stepped inside a cage eight times. Each time, Giles has finished his opponent in the most brutal methods allowed by the Unified Rules of MMA. He is not the type of athlete that is looking to acquaint himself with judges sitting cageside. He is the type of fighter that is looking to break his opponents both mentally and physically, and that he does, much to the delight of his loyal fan base.

“I think it’s an honor to fight for the LFA in the main event. It means you’re doing something right,” stated Giles. “Ryan Spann is a tough guy and a good opponent, but I’m not impressed with his will. It can be broken in a fight and it’s just a matter of time before I do at LFA 3. On February 10th, I will become the first person to win main events for RFA, Legacy FC, and LFA.”

In September, Legacy FC and RFA officials announced that they would be merging to form the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) starting in January 2017. Legacy FC and RFA have launched the careers of over 100 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. Legacy FC has hosted seven combined events in the state of Louisiana that were televised live and worldwide.

The entire fight card for LFA 3 – Spann vs. Giles and further information regarding this event will be announced soon. LFA 3will be the promotion’s first event to take place in the “The Pelican State” (Louisiana). The entire main card of LFA 3 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday, February 10th.

