LFA 29 Results & Fight Highlights: Closing Out the Year with a Bang!

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)
Closing out an action-packed year, Ricky Simon (11-1) won a back-and-forth battle against Chico Camus (18-8, 1 NC) to claim the Legacy Fighting Alliance Bantamweight Title live on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 29.
AXS TV FIGHTS launches its stacked 2018 schedule on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10pE/7pP with LFA’s record-breaking 30th televised event, which makes them the fastest promotion in MMA history to hold 30 events. Broadcast live from the Costa Mesa Hall at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, LFA 30 features a main event welterweight battle between top contenders Curtis Millender (13-3) and Nick Barnes (12-2).
TRENDING > Luke Rockhold: ‘I’d Slap Kelvin Gastelum Down Real Quick’
LFA 29: Camus vs. Simon Full Results
- Main Event – Bantamweight Title Fight – Ricky Simon (11-1) defeated Chico Camus (18-8, 1 NC) by unanimous decision (48-46, 50-45, 49-45)
- Co-Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Jeff Peterson (9-4) scored a unanimous decision victory over Mike Richman (18-8) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Featherweight Fight – Nate Jennerman (10-3) submitted Sam Toomer (11-2, 1 NC) with an arm triangle at 2:41 in round two.
- Welterweight Fight – Jason Witt (12-4) outlasted Ty Freeman (10-7) to win by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Lightweight Fight – Brandon Jenkins (11-5) defeated Carl Wittsock (9-3) in an back-and-forth fight, winning by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Light Heavyweight Fight – Cameron Olson (9-3, 1 NC) submitted Jaquis Williams (7-7) with a rear-naked choke at 2:52 in round two.
- Middleweight Fight – Alton Cunningham (4-0) knocked down Dominic Garcia (4-2) to win by TKO (Punches) at 4;58 in round one.
(Photo courtesy of Jesse Kelley /Legacy Fighting Alliance)
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram