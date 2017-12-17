LFA 29 Results & Fight Highlights: Closing Out the Year with a Bang!

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Closing out an action-packed year, Ricky Simon (11-1) won a back-and-forth battle against Chico Camus (18-8, 1 NC) to claim the Legacy Fighting Alliance Bantamweight Title live on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 29.