               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker: ‘I Am the Real Champ’

Rafael dos Anjos

featuredRafael dos Anjos Dismantles Robbie Lawler, Calls for Title Shot Against Tyron Woodley

LFA 29 Results & Fight Highlights: Closing Out the Year with a Bang!

December 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Closing out an action-packed year, Ricky Simon (11-1) won a back-and-forth battle against Chico Camus (18-8, 1 NC) to claim the Legacy Fighting Alliance Bantamweight Title live on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 29.

AXS TV FIGHTS launches its stacked 2018 schedule on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10pE/7pP with LFA’s record-breaking 30th televised event, which makes them the fastest promotion in MMA history to hold 30 events. Broadcast live from the Costa Mesa Hall at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, LFA 30 features a main event welterweight battle between top contenders Curtis Millender (13-3) and Nick Barnes (12-2).

TRENDING > Luke Rockhold: ‘I’d Slap Kelvin Gastelum Down Real Quick’

LFA 29: Camus vs. Simon Full Results

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Title Fight – Ricky Simon (11-1) defeated Chico Camus (18-8, 1 NC) by unanimous decision (48-46, 50-45, 49-45)
  • Co-Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Jeff Peterson (9-4) scored a unanimous decision victory over Mike Richman (18-8) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Featherweight Fight – Nate Jennerman (10-3) submitted Sam Toomer (11-2, 1 NC) with an arm triangle at 2:41 in round two.
  • Welterweight Fight – Jason Witt (12-4) outlasted Ty Freeman (10-7) to win by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Lightweight Fight – Brandon Jenkins (11-5) defeated Carl Wittsock (9-3) in an back-and-forth fight, winning by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Light Heavyweight Fight – Cameron Olson (9-3, 1 NC) submitted Jaquis Williams (7-7) with a rear-naked choke at 2:52 in round two.
  • Middleweight Fight – Alton Cunningham (4-0) knocked down Dominic Garcia (4-2) to win by TKO (Punches) at 4;58 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Jesse Kelley /Legacy Fighting Alliance)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA