LFA 28 Results & Fight Highlights: Check Out the Main Event Choke Out!

December 9, 2017
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In a main event rematch with fellow Texan Luis Luna (14-7), lightweight contender Damon Jackson (13-2-1, 1 NC) scored a first-round victory, submitting Luna with a rear naked choke. Jackson’s victory was the fifth exciting finish on Friday night’s AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 28 main card.

TRENDING > Boxing-Related Death of UFC Vet Leads Edmonton to Ban Combat Sports

LFA 28: Jackson vs. Luna Full Results

  • Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Damon Jackson (13-2-1, 1 NC) submitted Luis Luna (14-7) with a rear naked choke at 4:58 in round one.
  • Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Fight – Alonzo Menifield (5-0) scored a TKO victory over Otavio Javali (9-5) at 0:32 in round two.
  • Catchweight Fight (140 Pounds) – Miles Johns (6-0) defeated Caio Machado (11-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Featherweight Fight – Steven Peterson (16-6) finished Dustin Winter (7-5) via TKO (strikes) at 2:38 in round two. 
  • Welterweight Fight – Nikolay Veretennikov (5-3) knocked out Melvin Jordan (5-3) to win by TKO at 3:00 in round one.
  • Welterweight Fight –  Ramiz Brahimaj (5-0) caught Ben Simons (2-2) in a guillotine choke to win by technical submission at 0:46 in round one.
  • Flyweight Fight – Ricky Esquibel (3-0) submitted Cameron Miller (3-2) with a rear naked choke at 4:21 in the first round

(Photo courtesy of Rich Burmaster/Legacy Fighting Alliance)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

