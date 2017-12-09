LFA 28 Results & Fight Highlights: Check Out the Main Event Choke Out!

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In a main event rematch with fellow Texan Luis Luna (14-7), lightweight contender Damon Jackson (13-2-1, 1 NC) scored a first-round victory, submitting Luna with a rear naked choke. Jackson’s victory was the fifth exciting finish on Friday night’s AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 28 main card.

Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Damon Jackson (13-2-1, 1 NC) submitted Luis Luna (14-7) with a rear naked choke at 4:58 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Fight – Alonzo Menifield (5-0) scored a TKO victory over Otavio Javali (9-5) at 0:32 in round two.

Catchweight Fight (140 Pounds) – Miles Johns (6-0) defeated Caio Machado (11-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Steven Peterson (16-6) finished Dustin Winter (7-5) via TKO (strikes) at 2:38 in round two.

Welterweight Fight – Nikolay Veretennikov (5-3) knocked out Melvin Jordan (5-3) to win by TKO at 3:00 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Ramiz Brahimaj (5-0) caught Ben Simons (2-2) in a guillotine choke to win by technical submission at 0:46 in round one.