LFA 28 Draws New Last-Minute Main Event

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced this week that the promotion has a new main event at LFA 28, which takes place next week at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

LFA 28 will feature a new main event when UFC vet Damon “The Leech” Jackson battles longtime rival and fellow Legacy FC alum Luis Luna in a lightweight rematch. The change came when original headliner Evan Cutts suffered an injury in training. Undefeated prospect Jaleel Willis was set to face Cutts, but will now have his LFA debut at a future date. LFA 28 – Jackson vs. Luna takes place this Friday, December 8th at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“Damon Jackson is a UFC vet and former Legacy champion that is coming off an impressive submission win at LFA 16,” stated Soares. “He will face his longtime rival Luis Luna, who has been wanting a rematch with Jackson for over four and a half years. LFA started at The Bomb Factory in Dallas in January and returned in July. We will continue our exciting history in Big D next week at LFA 28.”

Tickets for LFA 28 – Jackson vs. Luna are available for purchase NOW at TheBombFactory.com.

Jackson (12-2-1) comes into this fight looking to remind people that history has a way of repeating itself in the world of combat sports. In April 2013, Jackson faced Luna (14-6) in his fifth professional fight. The bout was Luna’s eleventh as a professional fighter. Jackson won the bout via armbar, but not without a bit of controversy.

The fight was back and forth until Jackson landed an illegal knee to a downed opponent in Round 1. The referee stopped the action and re-centered the fighters, but Luna was angry. When Jackson put his hand out to touch gloves, Luna ignored the gesture and threw a left hook and a flurry of punches that dropped Jackson. The NAIA All-American, Jackson, used his elite wrestling skills to survive the round.

In Round 2, both fighters came out firing. Luna gained top position off a trip that he utilized during the early striking exchange. Jackson, who is a master scrambler and appropriately nicknamed “The Leech”, quickly got back to his feet and landed a double-leg takedown. He then advanced seamlessly into a full mount. After raining down some ground and pound, Luna turned and Jackson moved with him, while transitioning into a fight-ending belly down armbar at the 1:15 mark of Round 2.

Jackson got the win that night, but Luna feels that the fight is not finished. While Jackson went on to gain fame fighting for Legacy FC, UFC, and LFA, Luna also elevated his profile by fighting in Legacy FC and is widely considered one of the top lightweights in the state of Texas. While Jackson is looking to have history repeat itself, Luna is aiming to prove another old adage. That would be the one that says lightning never strikes twice in the same place. Therein, as the Bard would tell us, lies the rub. The LFA 28 headliner will settle this bad blood rivalry, while also determining which maxim expresses the most truth.

LFA 28 Main Card (Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

– Damon Jackson (12-2-1) vs. Luis Luna (14-6)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

– Kevin Holland (10-3) vs. Chris Bachmeier (10-1)

Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

– Alonzo Menifield (4-0) vs. Otavio Lacerda (9-4)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Miles Johns (5-0) vs. Caio Machado (10-4)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

– Steven Peterson (15-6) vs. Dustin Winter (6-4)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

– Melvin Jordan (5-2) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (4-3)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

– Ramiz Brahimaj (4-0) vs. Ben Simons (2-1)

