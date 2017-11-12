LFA 27 Results & Fight Highlights: Robert Watley Defends Lightweight Belt

In his first LFA title defense, lightweight Champion Robert Watley (9-1) took out challenger Daryl Wilson (7-2), winning by TKO in the third round on Friday’s broadcast of LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 27

LFA 27: Watley vs. Wilson Results

Main Event – Lightweight Title Fight – Robert Watley (9-1) stopped Daryl Wilson (7-2) with strikes to win by TKO at 4:32 in round three.

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Fight – Ryan Spann (12-5) knocked out Myron Dennis (15-7) to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:08 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Alex Hernandez (8-1) finished Derrick Adkins (10-5) with strikes to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:53 in round three.

Flyweight Fight – Kendrick Latchman (7-3) defeated Tyler Shinn (8-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Catchweight Fight (195 pounds) – Ed Cline Jr. (9-6-1) submitted Levi Queen (13-4) with a guillotine choke at 2:11 in round three.

Lightweight Fight – Kyle Driscoll (6-3) defeated Ken Coulter (5-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

