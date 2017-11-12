               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

UFC Fight Night 120 Poirier vs Pettis Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled from Kelvin Gastelum Bout

LFA 27 Results & Fight Highlights: Robert Watley Defends Lightweight Belt

November 12, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In his first LFA title defense, lightweight Champion Robert Watley (9-1) took out challenger Daryl Wilson (7-2), winning by TKO in the third round on Friday’s broadcast of LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 27

TRENDING > Commission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee

LFA 27: Watley vs. Wilson Results

  • Main Event – Lightweight Title Fight – Robert Watley (9-1) stopped Daryl Wilson (7-2) with strikes to win by TKO at 4:32 in round three.
  • Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Fight – Ryan Spann (12-5) knocked out Myron Dennis (15-7) to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:08 in round one.
  • Lightweight Fight – Alex Hernandez (8-1) finished Derrick Adkins (10-5) with strikes to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:53 in round three.
  • Flyweight Fight – Kendrick Latchman (7-3) defeated Tyler Shinn (8-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Catchweight Fight (195 pounds) – Ed Cline Jr. (9-6-1) submitted Levi Queen (13-4) with a guillotine choke at 2:11 in round three.
  • Lightweight Fight – Kyle Driscoll (6-3) defeated Ken Coulter (5-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

(Photo courtesy of LFA / Mike Jackson)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA