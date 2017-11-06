               

LFA 26 Results & Fight Highlights: Jeff Hughes Crowned Heavyweight Champion

November 6, 2017
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Legacy Fighting Alliance brought the violence to Houston where a new champion was crowned. Richard Odoms and Jeff Hughes battled for all five rounds in the main event where the judges voted in favor of Hughes, granting him the unanimous decision victory.

LFA 26: Odoms vs. Hughes Results

  • Main Event – Heavyweight Title Fight – Jeff Hughes (8-1) defeated Richard Odoms (13-4) to win by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
  • Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Larry Crowe (10-6) outlasted Bilal Williams (8-5) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Featherweight Fight – Charles Cheeks III (12-6) submitted Westin Wilson (5-3) with an arm bar at 4:04 in round two.
  • Strawweight Fight – Nicolle Caliari (4-1) scored a TKO victory over Itzel Esquivel (2-2) after the referee stopped the fight at 3:56 in round two.
  • Heavyweight Fight – Juan Adams (2-0) knocked out Brice Ritani-Coe (4-4, 1 NC) to win by TKO (strikes) at 1:33 in round one.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Adrian Yanez (6-2) defeated Trent Meaux (6-4-1) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Welterweight Fight – Jason Langellier (6-1) defeated Nick Gay (3-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of LFA / Rich Burmaster)

