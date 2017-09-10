LFA 22 Results & Highlights: Markus Perez Captures Middleweight Belt with Quick Sub

In a battle for the vacant Legacy Fighting Alliance Middleweight Championship, top Brazilian prospect Markus Perez (10-0) submitted Colorado native Ian Heinisch (8-1) in the first round of Friday night’s LFA 22 from the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo. In the co-main event, Gilbert Smith (13-6) sunk a guillotine choke in the second round against Ben Smith (15-5) to win his retirement fight.

LFA 22: Heinisch vs. Perez Results

Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Markus Perez (10-0) caught Ian Heinisch (8-1) in an arm triangle to win by submission at 2:14 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Catchweight Fight (190 pounds) – Gilbert Smith (13-6) submitted Ben Smith (15-5) with a guillotine choke at 4:16 in round two.

Catchweight Fight (140 pounds) – Chris Gutierrez (11-3-1) won a split decision over Mario Israel (10-4) (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Derek Brenon (6-0) outlasted Boimah Karmo (4-3) to win by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Flyweight Fight – Brandon Royval (6-3) caught Demetrius Wilson (5-2) in a triangle choke to win by submission at 2:00 in round two.

Strawweight Fight – Maycee Barber (2-0) out-fought Mallory Martin (1-2) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Lightweight Fight – Jonathan Wyderko (3-1) stopped Juan Gonzalez (3-1) to win by TKO (strikes) at 0:52 in round two.

