                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAlexander Volkov Stops Stefan Struve (UFC Rotterdam Results)

UFC Fight Night Volkov vs Struve Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement Following Fight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

LFA 21 Results & Highlights: Kyle Noblitt and Kevin Holland Score First-Round Finishes

September 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LFA 21 featured two first-round finishes in the main and co-main events on Friday night. Light heavyweight Kyle Noblitt (9-0) submitted Antonio Branjao (4-1) with a guillotine choke, while Kevin Holland (10-3) knocked out Grady Hurley (15-1) to win by TKO. 

TRENDING > Ben Askren Dismantles Zebaztian Kadestam in a Rout at ONE: Shanghai

LFA 21: Noblitt vs. Branjao Results

  • Main Event – Light Heavyweight Fight – Kyle Noblitt (9-0) submitted Antonio Branjao (4-1) with a guillotine choke at 4:13 in round one
  • Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Kevin Holland (10-3) knocked out Grady Hurley (15-2) to win by TKO (strikes) at 1:24 in round one.
  • Lightweight Fight – Trey Ogden (9-1) landed a quick submission to defeat T.J. Brown (9-5) at 2:27 in round one.
  • Flyweight Fight – Shannon Sinn (4-5) dominated Katy Collins (7-3) on her way to a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Flyweight Fight – Charles Johnson (5-0) outlasted Jeremiah Cullum (5-2) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Featherweight Fight –  Yazan Hajeh (6-0) defeated Oscar Valdez (7-5) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).
  • Lightweight Fight – Dakota Bush (4-0) sunk a rear naked choke to defeat Jose Martinez (7-3) by submission at 2:01 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of LFA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA