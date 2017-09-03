LFA 21 Results & Highlights: Kyle Noblitt and Kevin Holland Score First-Round Finishes

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)
LFA 21 featured two first-round finishes in the main and co-main events on Friday night. Light heavyweight Kyle Noblitt (9-0) submitted Antonio Branjao (4-1) with a guillotine choke, while Kevin Holland (10-3) knocked out Grady Hurley (15-1) to win by TKO.
LFA 21: Noblitt vs. Branjao Results
- Main Event – Light Heavyweight Fight – Kyle Noblitt (9-0) submitted Antonio Branjao (4-1) with a guillotine choke at 4:13 in round one
- Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Kevin Holland (10-3) knocked out Grady Hurley (15-2) to win by TKO (strikes) at 1:24 in round one.
- Lightweight Fight – Trey Ogden (9-1) landed a quick submission to defeat T.J. Brown (9-5) at 2:27 in round one.
- Flyweight Fight – Shannon Sinn (4-5) dominated Katy Collins (7-3) on her way to a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Flyweight Fight – Charles Johnson (5-0) outlasted Jeremiah Cullum (5-2) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
- Featherweight Fight – Yazan Hajeh (6-0) defeated Oscar Valdez (7-5) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).
- Lightweight Fight – Dakota Bush (4-0) sunk a rear naked choke to defeat Jose Martinez (7-3) by submission at 2:01 in round one.
(Photo courtesy of LFA)
