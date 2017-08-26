LFA 20 Results & Highlights: Nick Barnes Snatches Main Even Win Over Chad Curry

                   
August 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In his first fight in nearly a year, welterweight Nick Barnes (12-2) out-fought top LFA contender Chad Curry (9-2) to win by split decision in the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 20.

The LFA 20 fight highlights include UFC heavyweight Josh Barnett and UFC bantamweight Cat Zingano, who joined commentator Ron Kruck at the cageside broadcast table.

 

LFA 20: Curry vs. Barnes Results

  • Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Nick Barnes (12-2) defeated Chad Curry (9-2) by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).
  • Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Bobby Moffett (10-2) dominated Nate Jennerman (9-3) for three rounds to win by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26).
  • Flyweight Fight – Christine Stanley (5-3-1) and Kelly Kobold-Schmitz (18-3-2) fought to a draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)
  • Lightweight Fight – Travis Perzynski (22-9) knocked down and submitted Carl Wittsock (9-2) to win by Technical Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:49 in round one.
  • Lightweight Fight – Bobby Lee (7-1) outlasted  Ashkan Morvari (13-7) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Lightweight Fight – Jeff Peterson (8-4) defeated Brandon Jenkins (10-5) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
  • Featherweight Fight – Shawn West (14-8, 1 NC) out-punched Melvin Blumer (13-4) to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:27 in round three.

(Photo courtesy of LFA)

-->
               

