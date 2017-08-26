LFA 20 Results & Highlights: Nick Barnes Snatches Main Even Win Over Chad Curry

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In his first fight in nearly a year, welterweight Nick Barnes (12-2) out-fought top LFA contender Chad Curry (9-2) to win by split decision in the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 20.

The LFA 20 fight highlights include UFC heavyweight Josh Barnett and UFC bantamweight Cat Zingano, who joined commentator Ron Kruck at the cageside broadcast table.

TRENDING > Bellator 182 Results & Fight Highlights: Andrey Koreshkov Crushes Chidi Njokuani

LFA 20: Curry vs. Barnes Results

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Nick Barnes (12-2) defeated Chad Curry (9-2) by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Bobby Moffett (10-2) dominated Nate Jennerman (9-3) for three rounds to win by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26).

Flyweight Fight – Christine Stanley (5-3-1) and Kelly Kobold-Schmitz (18-3-2) fought to a draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

Lightweight Fight – Travis Perzynski (22-9) knocked down and submitted Carl Wittsock (9-2) to win by Technical Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:49 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Bobby Lee (7-1) outlasted Ashkan Morvari (13-7) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Lightweight Fight – Jeff Peterson (8-4) defeated Brandon Jenkins (10-5) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Shawn West (14-8, 1 NC) out-punched Melvin Blumer (13-4) to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:27 in round three.

(Photo courtesy of LFA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram