LFA 2: Richman vs. Stojadinovic Slated for Late January

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares recently announced that the second LFA event is headed to Minnesota in January. This will be the second LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) and Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC). The main event of LFA 2 will feature the homecoming of one of Minnesota’s most accomplished homegrown fighters, Mike “The Marine” Richman. He will face the surging Serbian dynamo Lazar “Bronx Bomber” Stojadinovic in the featherweight headliner. LFA 2 – Richman vs. Stojadinovic takes place Friday, January 20th at the Mystic Showroom inside the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I’m excited to bring the LFA to Minnesota in January”, stated Soares. “RFA and Legacy FC have hosted nine combined events in the state of Minnesota and the LFA will continue to build on that success starting with LFA 2 – Richman vs. Stojadinovic on Friday, January 20th. Mystic Lake has been a great partner with the RFA and we look forward to continuing that relationship with LFA events moving forward.”

Tickets for LFA 2 – Richman vs. Stojadinovic are available for purchase now on Ticketmaster.com or the Mystic Box Office at 952-445-9000. You can also support your favorite fighter by purchasing your tickets through CageTix.com/LFA.

Richman (18-6) will be making his long-awaited homecoming to Minnesota. The U.S. Marine Corps vet known as “The Marine” became an MMA star by competing outside of his home state the last 5 years for Bellator. Richman competed twelve times for Bellator, which included three tournaments. Richman became a fan favorite due to his aggressive all-action fighting style, which earned him six wins via KO inside the Bellator cage.

“It feels great to be back doing what I know how to do,” Richman exclaimed. “It’s also pretty sweet to have my comeback fight in Minnesota for all of my hometown fans. Everyone can expect the same Mike Richman hunting for the KO on January 20th. I know Lazar trains at ATT and he’s a good striker as well, so stylistically this will be a great fight for the fans at LFA 2.”

Stojadinovic (11-5) is currently riding one of the hottest streaks in the featherweight division. The surging Serbian slugger has won his last seven fights and has vanquished everyone put in front of him for nearly seven years. Training out of the famed American Top Team (ATT) in Coconut Creek, Florida, the man known as the “Bronx Bomber” is looking to secure the biggest win of his career in the LFA 2 headliner.

TRENDING > Urijah Faber Details Decision to Retire

“It’s an honor to headline the second LFA event,” stated Stojadinovic. “Mike Richman is the exact kind of opponent I’ve been looking for, someone of his caliber that always comes to fight. We match-up really well and I see this being the Fight of the Night. A win against Richman will make a statement and let everyone know who I am. What better way to do it than for the LFA on AXS TV?”

The co-main event of LFA 2 features a pair of bantamweight virtuosos.

Chico “The King” Camus (16-7) returns to the bantamweight division, which is the weight class where he won his UFC debut in 2012. After competing inside the famed UFC Octagon eight times for over three years, Camus signed with the RFA and won back-to-back main events for the promotion at flyweight. The King of Milwaukee (KOM) now looks to continue his success in the LFA bantamweight division.

Darrick Minner (17-5) is the man tasked with welcoming Camus back to the world of 135-pounders. Minner is a five-time RFA vet that is known for his powerful grappling and submission prowess. Minner went 4-1 inside the RFA Octagon, which includes a pair of first round submission wins. The lone setback during his RFA tenure was to RFA great Luke Sanders, who is still undefeated and currently plies his trade inside the UFC Octagon.

The feature fight of LFA 2 takes place in the welterweight division between longtime RFA fan favorite Ben “The Baker” Neumann (11-4) and fellow Minnesota native Damion “The Wolverine” Hill (12-5). The intrastate showdown between the two Minnesota standouts has been a long time coming. Both men have competed almost exclusively in their home state and will finally lock horns in one of the biggest cards ever to come to the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”.

In September, RFA and Legacy FC officials announced that they would be merging to form the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) starting in January 2017. RFA and Legacy FC have launched the careers of over 100 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. RFA and Legacy FC have also hosted nine combined events in the state of Minnesota that were televised live and worldwide. Six of those events took place under the RFA banner inside the Mystic Lake Showroom.

The entire LFA 2 – Richman vs. Stojadinovic fight card and further information regarding this event will be announced soon. LFA 2 will be the promotion’s first event to take place in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” (Minnesota). The entire main card of LFA 2 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday, January 20th.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram