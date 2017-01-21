LFA 2 Results & Highlights: Lazar Stojadinovic Rocks Eighth Straight Victory

Featherweight Lazar Stojadinovic (12-5) scored his eighth straight win in a dominant performance over Mike Richman (18-7), spoiling Richman’s return to the cage.

Additional highlights from LFA 2 include:

Chico Camus (17-7) lands a strong right hand on his way to defeating Darrick Minner (17-6) by unanimous decision.

Ben Neumann (12-4) chokes out Damion Hill (12-6) midway through the third round.

It only took 24 seconds for Mitch White (3-1) to land his third guillotine choke in three career wins, this time taking out Lloyd McKinney (9-5)

LFA 2 Official Results:

Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Lazar Stojadinovic (12-5) defeated Mike Richman (18-7) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Chico Camus (17-7) defeated Darrick Minner (17-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26).

Welterweight Fight – Ben Neumann (12-4) defeated Damion Hill (12-6) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:31 in round three.

Lightweight Fight – Bobby Lee (6-0) defeated Matthew Marsh (4-2) via submission (Kimura) at 3:40 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Brandon Jenkins (10-4) defeats Billy Christianson (12-7) via TKO (Knees & Punches) at 1:41 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Mitch White (3-1) defeats Lloyd McKinney (9-5) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:24 in round one.

Strawweight Fight – Gabby Romero (1-1) defeated Linsey Williams (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:15 in round one.

