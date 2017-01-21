HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley Explains His Comments About Racism in MMA (video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson UFC 209 faceoff

featuredUFC 209 Intense Face-Offs: Woodley vs. Thompson and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson

Tyron Woodley

featuredTyron Woodley: ‘I’m By Far the Worst-Treated Champion in History of the UFC’

BJ Penn

featuredBJ Penn Tops UFC Fight Night 103 Fighter Salaries

LFA 2 Results & Highlights: Lazar Stojadinovic Rocks Eighth Straight Victory

January 21, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Featherweight Lazar Stojadinovic (12-5) scored his eighth straight win in a dominant performance over Mike Richman (18-7), spoiling Richman’s return to the cage.

Additional highlights from LFA 2 include:

Chico Camus (17-7) lands a strong right hand on his way to defeating Darrick Minner (17-6) by unanimous decision.

Ben Neumann (12-4) chokes out Damion Hill (12-6) midway through the third round.

It only took 24 seconds for Mitch White (3-1) to land his third guillotine choke in three career wins, this time taking out Lloyd McKinney (9-5)

AXS TV FIGHTS commentators UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello called the action live, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

LFA 2 Official Results:

  • Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Lazar Stojadinovic (12-5) defeated Mike Richman (18-7) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Chico Camus (17-7) defeated Darrick Minner (17-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26).
  • Welterweight Fight – Ben Neumann (12-4) defeated Damion Hill (12-6) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:31 in round three.
  • Lightweight Fight – Bobby Lee (6-0) defeated Matthew Marsh (4-2) via submission (Kimura) at 3:40 in round one.
  • Lightweight Fight – Brandon Jenkins (10-4) defeats Billy Christianson (12-7) via TKO (Knees & Punches) at 1:41 in round two.
  • Bantamweight Fight –  Mitch White (3-1) defeats Lloyd McKinney (9-5) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:24 in round one.
  • Strawweight Fight – Gabby Romero (1-1) defeated Linsey Williams (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:15 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Jesse Kelley and LFA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Anderson Hutchinson Enters Titan FC 43 Wantin...

Jan 21, 2017No Comments17 Views

For his first fight back since injury, Anderson Hutchinson takes on fellow up-and-comer Bruce Lutchmedial in a main card 145-pound bout at Titan FC 43.

Floyd Mayweather Finds New ...

Breaking news. Floyd Mayweather is talking about money, you

Jan 21, 2017

Georgi Karakhanyan Expects ...

Georgi Karakhanyan will look to pick up his third

Jan 21, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson UFC 209 media day

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ton...

Leading up to their UFC 209 bout being signed,

Jan 20, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA