LFA 19 Results and Highlights: Ciro Rodrigues Knocks Out David Michaud

Welterweight contender Ciro Rodrigues (21-6, 1 NC) knocked out David Michaud (11-4) with a left hook to win by TKO in under two minutes in the main event on tonight’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 19.

LFA 19 official results:

– Ciro Rodrigues (21-6, 1 NC) defeated David Michaud (11-4) by TKO (punches) at 1:57 in round one.

– Sid Bice (8-1) won a unanimous decision over Ken Porter (10-4, 1 NC) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

– Marcus Edwards (13-5) dominated Clarence Jordan (10-4-1) for three rounds to win by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).

– Maikel Perez (5-1) defeated Derrick Mandell (7-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)..

– Maurice Greene (4-1) caught Jermaine McDermott (3-1) in a triangle choke to win by submission at 3:06 in round one.

– Emeka Ifekandu (4-0) scored a TKO victory (punches) over Steven Merrill (4-1) at 1:25 in round one.

– J.P. Saint Louis (2-1) submitted Tyler Ray (1-1) with a guillotine choke at 1:44 in round one.

