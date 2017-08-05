LFA 18 Results & Highlights: Kevin Aguilar Keeps Title in a Rout

Reigning LFA featherweight champion Kevin Aguilar (13-1) held off challenger Justin Rader (7-3) to win by unanimous decision and retain his title in the LFA 18 main event on Friday.

Earlier in the night, 24-year-old lightweight prospect Daryl Wilson (7-1) scored a highlight-reel knockout in his LFA debut against Jarrod Card (16-9-1) just one minute into the fight.

LFA 18: Aguilar vs. Rader Results

Main Event – Featherweight Title Fight – Kevin Aguilar (13-1) defeated Justin Rader (7-3) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Brendan Allen (8-2) caught Chris Harris (9-2) in a triangle choke to win by submission at 1:22 in round two.

Catchweight Fight (130 Pounds) – Chris Kelades (10-3) out-fought Tyler Shinn (8-4) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28).

Welterweight Fight – Chauncey Foxworth (7-4) scored a TKO victory over Braden Smith (8-2) at 4:31 in round three.

Lightweight Fight – Daryl Wilson (7-1) knocked out Jarrod Card (16-9-1) at 1:04 in the first round.

Lightweight Fight – Derrick Adkins (10-4) outlasted Kyle Driscoll (5-3) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Lightweight Fight – Jose Martinez (7-2) defeated James Warren (7-5) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:29 in round three.

