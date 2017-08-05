HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Night 114 Pettis vs Moreno Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Live Results and Fight Stats

Sergio Pettis - UFC 181

featuredSergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno Make Weight for UFC Fight Night 114

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

LFA 18 Results & Highlights: Kevin Aguilar Keeps Title in a Rout

August 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Reigning LFA featherweight champion Kevin Aguilar (13-1) held off challenger Justin Rader (7-3) to win by unanimous decision and retain his title in the LFA 18 main event on Friday.

Earlier in the night, 24-year-old lightweight prospect Daryl Wilson (7-1) scored a highlight-reel knockout in his LFA debut against Jarrod Card (16-9-1) just one minute into the fight.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor on Paulie Malignaggi: ‘He Got His Ass Whooped and That’s It’

LFA 18: Aguilar vs. Rader Results

  • Main Event – Featherweight Title Fight – Kevin Aguilar (13-1) defeated Justin Rader (7-3) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).
  • Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Brendan Allen (8-2) caught Chris Harris (9-2) in a triangle choke to win by submission at 1:22 in round two.
  • Catchweight Fight (130 Pounds) – Chris Kelades (10-3) out-fought Tyler Shinn (8-4) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28).
  • Welterweight Fight – Chauncey Foxworth (7-4) scored a TKO victory over Braden Smith (8-2) at 4:31 in round three.
  • Lightweight Fight – Daryl Wilson (7-1) knocked out Jarrod Card (16-9-1) at 1:04 in the first round.
  • Lightweight Fight – Derrick Adkins (10-4) outlasted Kyle Driscoll (5-3) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Lightweight Fight – Jose Martinez (7-2) defeated  James Warren (7-5) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:29 in round three.

(Photo courtesy of Rich Burmaster/LFA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

UFC Fight Night 114 Pettis vs Moreno Live Results

UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Live R...

Aug 05, 2017NoNo Comments256 Views

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno full live results and fight stats. First fight is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm

Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor on Paulie Ma...

Recapping episode 2 of 'All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor'

Aug 05, 2017
Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes Blows Awa...

Bibiano Fernandes took less than two minutes to submit

Aug 05, 2017
Jon Jones and Colby Covington - Fight Society

Colby Covington Erupts on T...

On the latest Fight Society podcast, top 10 ranked

Aug 05, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA