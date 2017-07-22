LFA 17 Results & Highlights: Robert Watley Captures Inaugural Lightweight Title

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In a battle for the inaugural LFA lightweight title on Friday, newcomer Robert Watley (8-1) upset Thiago Moises (9-2), winning by unanimous decision in the main event at LFA 17: Moises vs. Watley.

Mike Stevens (7-4) landed a combination of stikes on Hugo Prada (8-2) in the second round, which led to his TKO victory a few moments later. Heavyweight Boom Gordon (2-0) delivered repeated blows to Chandler Cole (2-1) just before the referee stopped the fight.

TRENDING > Boxer Paul Malignaggi Says Conor McGregor Adding Some Surprises to His Game

LFA 17: Moises vs. Watley Results

Main Event – Lightweight Title Fight – Robert Watley (8-1) out-lasted Thiago Moises (9-2) to win by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Co-Main Event – Catchweight Fight (140 pounds) – Tony Gravely (10-4) defeated Keith Richardson (17-9) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Catchweight Fight (160 pounds) – Mike Stevens (7-4) dominated Hugo Prada (8-2) to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:47 in round two.

Heavyweight Fight – Boom Gordon (2-0) scored a TKO over Chandler Cole (2-1) due to referee stoppage at 4:25 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – John Sweeney (2-0) caught Shelton Sales (0-1) in a guillotine choke to win by technical submission at 1:57 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Ryan Jett (4-2) out-fought Nick Rodrigues (0-1) to win by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).

(Photo courtesy of Greg Briley/LFA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram