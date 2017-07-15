HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanne Calderwood misses weight in Scotland

featuredUFC Glasgow Set After Weigh-ins, but Joanne Calderwood Misses Weight

featuredChaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor at World Tour New York

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor first faceoff

featuredConor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

LFA 16 Results & Highlights: Jimmy Flick Upsets Johnny Bedford, Puts Him to Sleep

July 15, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LFA 16 headlining bantamweight prospect Jimmy Flick (10-3) upset UFC veteran Johnny Bedford (23-13-1) on Friday night, catching him in a D’Arce choke and winning by technical submission in the third round.

In another highlight-reel finish earlier in the night, Geoff Neal (7-2) lived up to his nickname, “Hands of Steel,” by dropping Bilal Williams (8-4) with a knockout punch near the end of the first round.

TRENDING > Bellator 181 Results and Fight Highlights: Campos Stops Girtz in Bloody Trilogy Battle

LFA 16: Bedford vs. Flick Results

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Jimmy Flick (10-3) caught Johnny Bedford (23-13-1) in a D’Arce choke to win by technical submission at 3:09 in round three.
  • Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Miles Johns (5-0) defeated Levi Mowles (6-3) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
  • Catchweight Fight (140 pounds) – Steven Peterson (15-5) caught Ryan Hollis (12-11) in a rear naked choke to win via submission at 1:43 in round two.
  • Welterweight Fight – Geoff Neal (7-2) knocked out Bilal Williams (8-4) at 4:43 in round one.
  • Featherweight Fight – Damon Jackson (12-2-1, 1 NC) submitted Eliazar Rodriguez (8-7) with a rear naked choke at 3:49 in round one.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Brandon Lewis (4-0) sunk a rear naked choke on Cameron Miller (3-1) to win by submission at 1:44 in round two.
  • Catchweight Fight (150 pounds) – Fernando Salas (5-1) defeated Jessie Vasquez (2-3) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Rick Burmaster/LFA)

