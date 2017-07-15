LFA 16 Results & Highlights: Jimmy Flick Upsets Johnny Bedford, Puts Him to Sleep

LFA 16 headlining bantamweight prospect Jimmy Flick (10-3) upset UFC veteran Johnny Bedford (23-13-1) on Friday night, catching him in a D’Arce choke and winning by technical submission in the third round.

In another highlight-reel finish earlier in the night, Geoff Neal (7-2) lived up to his nickname, “Hands of Steel,” by dropping Bilal Williams (8-4) with a knockout punch near the end of the first round.

LFA 16: Bedford vs. Flick Results

Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Jimmy Flick (10-3) caught Johnny Bedford (23-13-1) in a D’Arce choke to win by technical submission at 3:09 in round three.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Miles Johns (5-0) defeated Levi Mowles (6-3) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Catchweight Fight (140 pounds) – Steven Peterson (15-5) caught Ryan Hollis (12-11) in a rear naked choke to win via submission at 1:43 in round two.

Welterweight Fight – Geoff Neal (7-2) knocked out Bilal Williams (8-4) at 4:43 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Damon Jackson (12-2-1, 1 NC) submitted Eliazar Rodriguez (8-7) with a rear naked choke at 3:49 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Brandon Lewis (4-0) sunk a rear naked choke on Cameron Miller (3-1) to win by submission at 1:44 in round two.

Catchweight Fight (150 pounds) – Fernando Salas (5-1) defeated Jessie Vasquez (2-3) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Rick Burmaster/LFA)

