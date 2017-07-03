LFA 16 Features Women’s Flyweight Championship

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced recently that the promotion will return to Dallas, Texas in July with a women’s flyweight championship headliner.

The main event of LFA 16 will feature the first title defense in LFA history as LFA women’s flyweight champion Andrea “KGB” Lee is set to defend her world title against highly-touted Brazlian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Davina Maciel. LFA 16 – Lee vs. Maciel takes place Friday, July 14th at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“Andrea Lee will defend her LFA flyweight title in her home state of Texas on July 14th,” stated Soares. “Andrea Lee is the first female champion in LFA history and will face a huge test against top Brazilian prospect Davina Maciel at LFA 16. Lee vs. Maciel is a fantastic title fight between two of the top flyweights in the world.”

Tickets for LFA 16 – Lee vs. Maciel are available for purchase now at TheBombFactory.com.

Lee (7-2) is one of the most talented female fighters in the world and a popular pick among fight fans to be the face of the newly announced UFC women’s flyweight division once the division takes hold later this year. “KGB” possesses a dynamic skill set, undeniable southern charm, and signature cowgirl accoutrements that has made her one of the most recognizable female fighters in the world. The 28-year-old champion now heads home to Texas to much fanfare as she prepares to defend her LFA flyweight title in the main event of LFA 16.

“I’m a proud Texas girl so I love that I’m fighting in Dallas,” Lee exclaimed. “This will be my fourth fight this year. I can’t wait to keep my momentum going with my first LFA title defense on July 14th!”

Maciel (6-1) is a highly-decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under Cristiano Carioca. She is also a brown belt in Judo under Dejanir Nunes. The proud Brazilian fighter hails from Manaus, which is located in the state of Amazonas in the North Region of Brazil. It was there that she became an expert in various grappling disciplines before making a name for herself in MMA. Now the 32-year-old Manauense is about to realize one of her lifelong dreams. That would be competing in the United States for a world title.

“This is like a dream coming true. This opportunity coming up gives me huge satisfaction,” Maciel explained. “Since joining the sports, both MMA and Jiu-Jitsu, I had a dream of visiting and competing in the United States. Today we are one step away from this and I will strive as I have striven for all the achievements in my life. I am very grateful to LFA for this opportunity to fight for the flyweight world title at LFA 16.”

TRENDING > CEO Explains Origins of Controversial Lingerie Fighting Championships

The co-main event of LFA 16 will feature a good old fashioned Texas showdown between two of Legacy FC’s most popular fighters. Former Legacy FC bantamweight champion Steven “Ocho” Peterson moves up to featherweight after headlining the inaugural LFA event at bantamweight in January. He will lock horns with fellow Legacy FC standout “The Chosen One” Angel Huerta in a bout between two fighters that competed a combined 17 times for Legacy FC. Huerta will be traveling north to Peterson’s hometown in what will be the latest chapter in the long and heated rivalry between Dallas and Houston.

Currently Announced LFA 16 Main Card

(Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Women’s Flyweight Title Bout (125 lb)

– Andrea Lee (7-2) vs. Davina Maciel (6-1)

Co-Main Event | Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

– Steven Peterson (5-1) vs. Angel Huerta (9-4)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Johnny Bedford (23-12-1) vs. Jimmy Flick (9-3)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

– Damon Jackson (11-2-1) vs. Eliazar Rodriguez (7-6)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Miles Johns (4-0) vs. Levi Mowles (5-2)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram