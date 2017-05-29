LFA 15 Features Inaugural Heavyweight Championship

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares recently announced that the promotion will crown its inaugural heavyweight champion at the end of June when the promotion returns to Oklahoma.

The main event of LFA 15 will feature the inaugural LFA heavyweight world title fight between powerhouse police officer Richard “The Black Eagle” Odoms and undefeated prospect Jared Vanderaa. LFA 15 – Odoms vs. Vanderaa takes place Friday, June 30th at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“LFA will crown its first heavyweight champion at LFA 15 in Oklahoma,” stated Soares. “Richard Odoms looked amazing in his LFA debut and Jared Vanderaa is one of the top heavyweight prospects in the world. I am excited to see one of these two fantastic fighters win the inaugural LFA heavyweight title on June 30th.”

Tickets for LFA 15 – Odoms vs. Vanderaa are available for purchase NOW at StubWire.com. You can also support your favorite fighter by purchasing your ticket through CombatTickets.com and selecting their name at checkout.

Odoms (12-3) is one of the most feared heavyweight sluggers in the sport. The massive 6’5″, 265-pound San Antonio police officer has made a career out of pummeling his opponents with an exciting combination of technique and brute force. The Legacy FC vet known as “The Black Eagle” soared into his LFA debut this past March. Odoms put on a show for his hometown crowd in San Antonio at LFA 6 by unleashing his unforgiving power and striking skills on the highly-decorated Brazilian judoka Willian Hoffmann. Odoms ended things in the second round via TKO and now looks to dismantle another top prospect en route to LFA gold.

Vanderaa (5-0) makes his highly-anticipated LFA debut, while riding a wave of praise from media, fans, and MMA pundits alike. Widely considered one of the best prospects in a division that is hungering for the next big thing, Vanderaa has embraced this role by signing with the premier MMA organization in the world that is focused on developing top prospects. The Dan Henderson protégé earned plaudits by dispatching all five men that he has faced inside the first two rounds. Vanderaa is now ready to show the world that the hype is real, when he takes on the toughest task of his young and promising career, and fights for the LFA heavyweight title.

The co-main event of LFA 15 will feature a heated border war between top middleweights from Oklahoma and Kansas, when Cortez Coleman (13-7) and Chris Harris (8-1) clash for bragging rights and a marquee win in one of the LFA’s deepest divisions. Cortez is a longtime Bellator star from “The Sooner State”. He is looking to defend his home turf against Harris, who is a fellow Bellator vet from just north of the border in “The Sunflower State”. In a well-documented state rivalry where Oklahoma has the clear advantage in football and Kansas has the upper hand in basketball, Coleman and Harris are looking to make it clear on which state reigns supreme in MMA.

Main Card (Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Heavyweight Title Bout (265 lb)

– Richard Odoms (12-3) vs. Jared Vanderaa (5-0)

Co-Main Event | Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

– Cortez Coleman (13-7) vs. Chris Harris (8-1)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

– Braden Smith (7-1) vs. Manny Meraz (9-3)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

– Derrick Adkins (9-3) vs. Dan Moret (11-3)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Tyler Shinn (7-3) vs. Kendall Carnahan (5-0)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

– Justin Rader (6-2) vs. Emmanuel Rivera (6-0)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

– Chibwikem Onyenegecha (5-0) vs. Stephen Skoch (3-1)

