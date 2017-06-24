LFA 14 Results & Highlights: Eryk Anders and Roberto Sanchez Score Gold!

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 24, 2017
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Two new champions were crowned at LFA 14 on Friday night. In the main event, Eryk Anders (8-0) and Brendan Allen (7-2) delivered a five-round slugfest, with Anders, a former Alabama football star, winning the inaugural LFA middleweight title by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Roberto Sanchez (7-0) caught fellow undefeated prospect Jerome Rivera (7-1) in an armbar in the third round to win the inaugural LFA flyweight belt.

Colbey Northcutt (0-1), sister of UFC fighter and Legacy Fighting Championship alum Sage Northcutt, and Courtney King (1-0) made their pro MMA debuts tonight, with King winning by TKO after the referee stopped the fight in the second round.

Strawweight Maycee Barber (1-0) kicked off the night submitting Itzel Esquivel (2-1) with an armbar in the first round.

TRENDING > Kevin Lee: Conor McGregor Has the Power to Hurt Floyd Mayweather

LFA 14: Allen vs. Anders Results

  • Eryk Anders (8-0) defeated Brendan Allen (7-2) by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
  • Roberto Sanchez (7-0) submitted Jerome Rivera (7-1) with an amrbar at 3:41 in round three.
  • Danny Orr (5-1) defeated Noel Ligon (5-2) via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Dulani Perry (4-0) out-punched Dave Acosta (5-2) to win by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Courtney King (1-0) defeated Colbey Northcutt (0-1) by TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:27 in round two.
  • Maycee Barber (1-0) submits Itzel Esquivel (2-1) with an armbar at 3:52 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Mike Jackson/LFA)

