LFA 14 Features a Championship Doubleheader in Houston

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced recently that the LFA will return home to Houston with a Championship Doubleheader in June.

The main event of LFA 14 will feature a battle of blue chip middleweight prospects when Brendan “All In” Allen goes all in against Eryk “Frankenstein” Anders for the inaugural LFA middleweight title. In the co-headliner, undefeated flyweight phenoms Roberto “Little Fury” Sanchez and Jerome “Renegade” Rivera will battle for the inaugural LFA flyweight crown. LFA 14 – Allen vs. Anders takes place Friday, June 23rd at the Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I am excited to bring two world title fights to Houston in June,” stated Soares. “Brendan Allen and Eryk Anders have proven to be two of the best prospects in the world and will fight for the inaugural LFA middleweight title. Then we have a battle of undefeated 125-pounders, when Roberto Sanchez and Jerome Rivera compete for the inaugural LFA flyweight title. These bouts guarantee the LFA will crown two great champions on June 23rd.”

Allen (7-1) enters the inaugural LFA middleweight title fight riding the momentum of five straight victories. All of those wins have come via submission or TKO. The 21-year-old Louisianian has discovered a fearsome killer instinct inside of himself that has transformed his raw talent into a wicked fighting force. During the course of his current win streak, we have seen the Rich Clementi protégé lay waste to seasoned veterans and fellow prospects alike. Now Allen is looking for the most prestigious title of his young and promising career.

Anders (7-0) is no stranger to championships. He secured the fumble-forcing, game-winning sack for the University of Alabama in the 2009 NCAA Division I football national title game against the University of Texas. Since transitioning his his talents on the gridiron to skills inside the octagon, Anders has been unstoppable. The blue chip prospect has racked up seven wins in seven pro fights. Now the man known as “Frankenstein” looks to add another piece of hardware to his ever-growing trophy case when he fights for the inaugural LFA middleweight title.

The co-main event of LFA 14 will also feature the crowning of an LFA champion. The inaugural LFA flyweight title will be on the line when undefeated prospects Roberto “Little Fury” Sanchez battles Jerome “Renegade” Rivera.

Sanchez (6-0) rose to national prominence last year when he was the featured fighter on the fifth episode of UFC President Dana White’s hit reality show Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight. The former high school math teacher and full-time Actuary possesses elite level jiu-jitsu, which has allowed him to win five of his six fights via submission. After spending his entire career fighting for Legacy FC, “Little Fury” won his LFA debut in impressive fashion this past March in the main event of LFA 7. He now rides that momentum into his LFA title fight.

Rivera (7-0) is the man tasked with stopping Sanchez and he just so happens to be a man that is quite comfortable playing spoiler. “Renegade” just upset “The Upset King” Zac Riley last month at LFA 10 in Riley’s hometown of Pueblo, Colorado. The proud New Mexican now prepares to do the same as he heads to Sanchez’s hometown of Houston, Texas to fight for the inaugural LFA flyweight title. He will bring a similar skill set into this title fight as Sanchez, as he has also won the majority of his fights on the ground via submission.

LFA 14 will also feature the professional MMA debut of Colbey Northcutt (0-0). Colbey is the older sister of UFC star and Legacy FC great Sage Northcutt. The 24-year-old Northcutt possesses a similar fighting style to her younger brother as she has won world titles in both Sport Karate and Kickboxing. Northcutt also won the Legacy FC amateur women’s bantamweight title. She will face Coloradan fighter Courtney King (0-0), who will also be making her pro debut. They will meet on the main card of LFA 14, which will be televised live and worldwide.

LFA 14: Allen vs. Anders Main Card (Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Middleweight Title Bout (185 lb)

– Brendan Allen (7-1) vs. Eryk Anders (7-0)

Co-Main Event | Flyweight Title Bout (125 lb)

– Roberto Sanchez (6-0) vs. Jerome Rivera (7-0)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

– Charlie Ontiveros (8-5) vs. Jon Kirk (19-14)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

– Darryl Orr (4-1) vs. Noel Ligon (5-1)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Adrian Yanez (5-2) vs. Dulani Perry (3-0)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Colbey Northcutt (0-0) vs. Courtney King (0-0)

Women’s Strawweight Bout (115 lb)

– Itzel Esquivel (2-0) vs. Maycee Barber (0-0)

