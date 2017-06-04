LFA 13 Results & Highlights: Dominick Reyes Lands KO of the Year Contender

AXS TV FIGHTS sent off longtime commentator “The Voice” Michael Schiavello in epic fashion on Friday night as LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 13 delivered finish after finish during the Australian’s final broadcast with the network. In one of the top highlights from the night, Dominick Reyes (6-0) landed a potential KO of the year with a first-round headkick against Jordan Powell (8-7).

LFA 13: Millender vs. Holland Results

Curtis Millender def. Kevin Holland via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Karen Darabedyan def. Sam Liera via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 1:46 Round

Dominick Reyes def. Jordan Powell via KO (Kick) 0:53 in Round 1

Alonzo Menifield def. Khadzhi Bestaev via Verbal Submission (Strikes) 4:01 Round 1

Maikel Perez def. Trent Meaux via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 4:00 Round 1

Herdem Alacabek def. Antonio Arroyo via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 3:51 Round 1

Kyler Phillips def. Jonny Quiroz via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-26, 29-26)

