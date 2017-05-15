LFA 13: Millender vs. Holland Marks the Promotion’s First Trip to California

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced recently that the LFA will head west to California for the first time in June. The main event of LFA 13 will feature an a pivotal welterweight match-up between two surging prospects. The headliner will see Orange County battering ram Curtis “Curtious” Millender clash with regional kingpin Kevin “Trail Blazer” Holland. LFA 13 – Millender vs. Holland takes place Friday, June 2nd at the Los Angeles-Burbank Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, California. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I am excited to bring the LFA to southern California in June,” stated Soares. “RFA hosted several successful shows in my home state and LFA will continue that tradition with LFA 13 – Millender vs. Holland.”

Tickets for LFA 13 – Millender vs. Holland are available for purchase NOW at CombatTickets.com.

Millender (11-3) rides the momentum of a three-fight win streak into his LFA debut. The Anaheim native and three-time Bellator vet is looking to assert his dominance in his backyard of southern California, while reminding the world why he is still one of California’s most promising homegrown welterweight talents. Millender began his career with seven consecutive wins, which earned him a contract with Bellator. Now the Anaheim annihilator looks to show a new and improved version of himself in the main event of LFA 13.

Holland (9-2) comes soaring into his LFA debut like a Dutch windmill caught in a hurricane. The Ontario, California native has been decimating the opposition on two fronts, California and Texas. In the process, Holland has secured regional titles in both states at welterweight and middleweight. Now the incendiary “Trail Blazer” looks to ignite a new path of destruction on a worldwide stage. That chance happens when the Legacy FC vet returns to AXS TV to headline the first LFA event in southern California at LFA 13.

The co-main event of LFA 13 will feature the LFA debut of one of the most dominant prospects in the sport. That would be Alex “The Executioner” Reyes (12-2), who has been just as lethal and effective inside the cage as his nickname would suggest. Over the last nine years, Reyes has finished twelve consecutive opponents.

The man set to put his streak and nickname to the test is three-time WEC and one-time RFA vet Karen Darabedyan (12-6). The Gokor Chivichyan and Benny “The Jet” Urquidez protégé brings over a decade worth of cage experience and a loyal legion of southern California fan support into this welterweight contest at LFA 13.

LFA 13: Millender vs. Holland Main Card (Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

– Curtis Millender (11-3) vs. Kevin Holland (9-2)

Co-Main Event | Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

– Alex Reyes (12-2) vs. Karen Darabedyan (12-6)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Boston Salmon (5-1) vs. Trent Meaux (6-2-1)

Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

– Dominick Reyes (5-0) vs. Jordan Powell (8-6)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Kyler Phillips (3-0) vs. Jonathan Quiroz (2-1)

