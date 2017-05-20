LFA 12 Results & Highlights: Derrick Krantz Scores Title Fight TKO

Former Legacy FC welterweight champion Derrick Krantz (20-9) overwhelmed Ben Neumann (12-5) with strikes to win by TKO in the second round and claim the inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance welterweight title in the main event of ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 12’ on Friday.

LFA 12: Krantz vs. Neumann Results

Main Event – Welterweight Title Fight – Derrick Krantz (20-9) scored a TKO victory over Ben Neumann (12-5) at 0:55 in round two.

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Chase Waldon (11-2) edged out Cully Butterfield (14-6) with a split decision victory (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Welterweight Fight – Chad Curry (9-1) knocked out Kyle Kurtz (7-5) with strikes to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:59 in the second round.

Lightweight Fight – Jeff Peterson (7-4) outfought Bobby Lee (6-1) in a back-and-forth battle to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Light Heavyweight Fight – Julian Marquez (5-1) knocked out Cameron Olson (7-3) at 1:04 in round one.

Featherweight fight – Nate Jennerman (9-2) submitted Damion Hill (12-8) with an arm-in guillotine at 4:50 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Jesse Kelley/LFA)

