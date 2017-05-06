LFA 11 Results & Highlights: Matt Frincu KOs Maycon Mendonca

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In the main event of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 11, “The Thunder from Down Under” Matthew Frincu (11-2) knocked out Brazilian Maycon Mendonca (6-2) with a powerful left punch to headline a thrilling night of finishes live from Phoenix.

LFA 11: Frincu vs. Mendonca Results

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Matthew Frincu (11-2) knocked out Maycon Mendonca (6-2) at 1:36 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – James Nakashima (7-0) out-fought LaRue Burley (7-3) to win by unanimous decision despite a point deduction (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).

Catchweight Fight (175 pounds) – Kyle Stewart (8-0) submitted Ty Freeman (9-6) with a shoulder lock at 2:25 in round one.

Flyweight Fight – Casey Kenney (6-0-1) and Bruno Silva (9-3-1) fought to a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28).

Bantamweight Fight – Sean O’Malley (7-0) knocked out David Nuzzo (5-2) with a head kick at 2:15 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Toninho Marajo (7-3) made quick work of Mike Hamel (5-1) winning by TKO at 0:32 in round one.

Catchweight Fight (160 pounds) – Keoni Diggs (4-0) submitted Tyler Sidders (1-1) with a rear naked choke at 3:57 in round two.

(Photo courtesy of Larry Slater/LFA)

