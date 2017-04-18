LFA 11 Lands in Arizona for Cinco de Mayo

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced on Monday that the LFA will be headed to Arizona for the first time on Cinco de Mayo. This will be the eleventh LFA event to take place after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizationsResurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) and Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC).

The main event of LFA 11 will feature an explosive middleweight battle between two of the most vaunted finishers in the division. The headliner will see dynamic Australian annihilator Matthew “Thunder From Down Under” Frincu clash with surging regional kingpin Daniel “DemiGod” Madrid. LFA 11 – Frincu vs. Madrid takes place Friday, May 5th at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I am excited to bring the LFA to Arizona on May 5th,” stated Soares. “Arizona fight fans have a guaranteed action-fight with Matthew Frincu vs. Daniel Madrid in the headliner. Frincu looked amazing in his LFA debut and Madrid has been unbeatable in nearly four years. LFA 11 will carry on the long and storied tradition of great combat sporting events that have taken place on Cinco de Mayo weekend.”

Tickets for LFA 11 – Frincu vs. Madrid are available for purchase NOW at ComericaTheatre.com. You can also support your favorite fighter by going to CombatTickets.com and choosing their name at check out.

Frincu (10-2) looked incredible in his LFA debut at LFA 5 in February. The native of Gold Coast, Australia bludgeoned his opponent Kris Hocum over three rounds in a wildly impressive tour de force of striking brilliance. That night in Colorado in late February, Frincu taught a masterclass on how to effectively utilize range and Muay Thai technique to dismantle a high-level grappler in an MMA fight. Now the talented Australian is looking to duplicate that success as he moves up to middleweight to face Madrid in the LFA 11 headliner.

Madrid (13-4) has seen his stock rise over the past four years like the Sonoran Desert heat in the middle of summer. This is due to the fact that “DemiGod” has finished his last six opponents in his last six fights. The well-traveled Madrid has competed in Russia, China, and Hawaii over the course of his impressive career, but will now enjoy the home crowd advantage at LFA 11. He will look to take full advantage of the of his hometown Arizona atmosphere in an effort to pick up his seventh consecutive stoppage victory.

The co-main event of LFA 11 will feature the LFA debut of one of the most successful welterweights in RFA history. That would be none other than The MMA LAB standout James Nakashima (6-0). The former NCAA Division I wrestler was the main training partner of eventual Olympic gold medalist and all-time great Jordan Burroughs at the University of Nebraska before making the jump to MMA. All Nakashima has seen since switching from the mats to the cage is gold and he will look to continue that success in the co-main event of LFA 11.

TRENDING > Expect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

The man looking to put the first blemish on Nakashima’s record is a man known for being a wrestler’s kryptonite. That would be Power MMA product LaRue “The Cannibal” Burley (7-2). Burley is the man responsible for handing former NCAA Division I national champion wrestler Bubba Jenkins his first loss in MMA at Bellator 100. He then repeated the feat by handing NCAA Division II national champion wrestler T.J. Hepburn his first loss in MMA at RFA 25. Burley finished Jenkins and Hepburn with a ferocious style that he will undoubtedly look to unleash at LFA 11.

The currently announced card is as follows:

Main Card (Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Middleweight Bout (185 lbs)

– Matthew Frincu vs. Daniel Madrid

Co-Main Event | Welterweight Bout (170 lbs)

– James Nakashima vs. LaRue Burley

Welterweight Bout (170 lbs)

– Kyle Stewart vs. Maycon Mendonça

Flyweight Bout (125 lbs)

– Bruno Silva vs. Casey Kenney

Bantamweight Bout (135 lbs)

– David Nuzzo vs. Sean O’Malley

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram