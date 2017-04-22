LFA 10 Results & Highlights: Ian Heinisch Scores First-Round Finish

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 10 headliner Ian Heinisch (8-0) scored a quick submission win over Lucas Rota (12-7), catching him in a shoulder lock mid-way through the first round of the main event on Friday in Pueblo, Colo.

LFA 10: Heinisch vs. Rota Results

Ian Heinisch (8-0) caught Lucas Rota (12-7) in a shoulder lock to win by submission at 2:38 in round one.

Nick Urso (10-3defeated Brandon Royval (5-3) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).

Jerome Rivera (7-0) scored a unanimous decision over Zac Riley (5-4 (29-28, 30-26, 30-27).

Slobodan Maksimovic (13-5-1) handed Dominic Montoya (7-1) his first professional loss by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Andrew Tenneson (6-1) scored a quick submission putting Andrew Yates (9-3) to sleep with a guillotine choke at 0:49 in round one.

Adam Martinez (4-1) submitted Maikel Perez (3-1) after a back-and-forth battle with a guillotine choke at 2:22 in round two.

Cody Yohn (4-1) defeated Mike Jones (4-3) by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Richard Burmaster/LFA)

