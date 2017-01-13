HOT OFF THE WIRE
LFA 1 Set After Championship Main Event Gets Heated at Weigh-ins (video)

January 13, 2017
1 Comment

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

AXS TV FIGHTS presents a historic night for mixed martial arts on Friday as two of the sport’s leading promotions, Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship, officially become one with the inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) event. Broadcast live from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 1 also represents the network’s official time shift to an hour earlier, 9pE/6pP on Friday nights for its 45 scheduled events in 2017.

Following LFA 1’s weigh-in event today, the inaugural bantamweight title unification bout between RFA champion Leandro Higo (16-2) and Legacy FC champion Steven Peterson (14-4) is official as both fighters came in one pound under the limit for the title fight (135 pounds). 

LFA 1 Weigh-in Results
(each fighter’s record and official weight in parenthesis)

  • Main Event – Inaugural Bantamweight Title Fight – Leandro Higo (16-2, 134) vs. Steven Peterson (14-4, 134)
  • Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Charles Cheeks III (11-5, 146.5) vs. Damon Jackson (10-1-1, 145)
  • Bantamweight Fight – Ulyses Aguila (6-1, 134) vs. Eli Tamez (9-0, 135)
  • Strawweight Fight – Cynthia Calvillo (2-0, 115) vs. Montana Stewart (6-3, 115)
  • Catchweight Fight (130 pounds) – Cameron Miller (2-0, 129) vs. Oscar Ramirez (3-0, 129)
  • Welterweight Fight – Armando Servin (4-4, 170) vs. Sean Holden (4-2, 168)
  • Featherweight Fight – Jessie Vasquez (2-1, 144) vs. Rob Butler (1-0, 145)

  • Yannick Messaoud

    Will check out this first event exciting.

               

