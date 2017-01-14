LFA 1 Results & Highlights: A Bantamweight Champion is Crowned

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights)

Check out the full results and fight highlight from the first ever Legacy Fighting Alliance event, where the promotion’s inaugural bantamweight champion was crowned.

AXS TV FIGHTS debuted the first ever event from LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE (LFA), a merger between Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship, on Friday to kick off its 2017 line-up, which boasts a TV industry leading 45 scheduled events.

LFA’s first title unification bout headlined the main card, as RFA bantamweight champ Leandro Higo (17-2) out-punched Legacy champ Steven Peterson (14-5) to win the promotion’s inaugural bantamweight title by decision.

Other highlights from the card included:

In the co-main event, featherweight fighter Damon Jackson (11-1-1) caught Charles Cheeks III (11-6) in a rear-naked choke to win by submission.

Eli Tamez (10-0) returned from a two year layoff to defeat Ulyses Aguila (6-2) by split decision.

Strawweight Cynthia Calvillo (3-0) showed her striking prowess against Montana Stewart (6-4), later winning by TKO in the third round.

Cameron Miller (3-0) made quick work of Armando Servin (3-1) landing a powerful knockdown punch followed by a rear-naked choke finish only 29 seconds into the fight.

LFA 1: Higo vs. Peterson Official Results

Main Event – Inaugural Bantamweight Title Fight – Leandro Higo (17-2) vs. Steven Peterson (14-5) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Damon Jackson (11-1-1) defeated Charles Cheeks III (11-6) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:24 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Eli Tamez (10-0) defeated Ulyses Aguila (6-2) by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).

Strawweight Fight – Cynthia Calvillo (3-0) defeated Montana Stewart (6-4) by TKO (punches) at 2:54 in round three.

Catchweight Fight (130 pounds) – Cameron Miller (3-0) defeated Oscar Ramirez (3-1) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:29 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Sean Holden (5-2) defeated Armando Servin (4-5) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Rob Butler (2-0) defeated Jessie Vasquez (2-2) by submission (neck crank) at 4:36 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Richard Burmaster and LFA)

