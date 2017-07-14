Levi Mowles Confident Heading Into Legacy Fighting Alliance 16 Co-Main Event

Despite multiple opponent changes leading into his April WXC 68 bout, bantamweight up and comer Levi Mowles was able to have one of his strongest performances with a first round TKO of Keith Bullock.

“There was a lot going on with that fight,” Mowles told MMAWeekly.com. “Originally it was supposed to be a completely different opponent. It got switched two or three times. Keith took the fight, and I went out there and performed like I should have and got the win and felt pretty good about.”

The win over Bullock was the fourth in Mowles’ last five fights. Mowles feels his ability to blend all his skills has been the biggest factor in his recent success.

“I think I’m getting more efficient in my movements,” said Mowles. “I think the transition between my striking, ground and wrestling is starting to click and come together better. I think everything is flowing together more fluidly, and that’s what’s stood out to me the last year or so.”

Mowles (6-2) will look to keep his winning ways going when he takes on fellow prospect Miles Johns (4-0) in a main card 135-pound bout at Legacy Fighting Alliance 16 this Friday in Dallas, Texas.

TRENDING > Gegard Mousasi Explains Why He Left the UFC to Sign with Bellator MMA

“I think I just need to be me, honestly.” Mowles said. “I’ve always done pretty well in all aspects of MMA. I think I can take the edge in every situation.

“If (Johns) wants to stand up or turn it into a wrestling match, I think I can beat him; and I think nobody can beat me on the ground. Anywhere the fight goes – as long as I stay able to transition between different aspects of MMA and work what I want to work – I can take the fight anywhere.”

As the LFA card has shuffled around, Mowles now finds himself in the evening’s co-main event. While the added attention is good, Mowles doesn’t see himself performing any differently because he’s in a more high-profile bout.

“People wanted to see this fight, and honestly I think it was a more talked about fight on the card than a lot of other fights on the card,” said Mowles. “It doesn’t change anything for the fight. I’m still going to go out there and show what I can do and show who I am and be me.”

Going into just his second bout of the year, Mowles is looking to pick up the pace in the second half of 2017 and end the year strong.

“I’d like to have another fight before the end of the year is up,” Mowles said. “I’d like to have three fights in, but if I can get four, that would be great. As far as who or even where, that’s up for debate. We’ll set it up for how we want it to be set up and see what it is.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram