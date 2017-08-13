Leonard Ellerbe Defends Claims of Slow Mayweather vs. McGregor Ticket Sales

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

With the biggest fight of the century only weeks away, many would have assumed that the tickets for the event would be sold out. However, there are still a number of seats for Mayweather vs. McGregor on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas available.

During Floyd Mayweather‘s open workout and media day, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe was quick to defend questions about slow ticket sales. 

“I’m actually tired of hearing that question,” began Ellerbe. “Because right now we have over $60 million in the box office.”

Leonard Ellerbe and Dana WhiteMayweather’s current box office record is $72 million, with the fight against McGregor expected to surpass that figure by the time fight night rolls around.

“Now, you tell me what part of that remotely looks like ticket sales are slow,” Ellerbe continued. “This isn’t a damn Rolling Stones concert. That’s the only thing that sells out in seconds. We’re talking about tickets that go from $500 to $10,000. That’s an expensive ticket.”

Remaining ticket figures as of Thursday, Aug. 10, on Ticketmaster alone showed that there were 536 remaining, which ranged in price from $1,682.50 to $35,010.09.  

However, Ellerbe did not seem concerned by the tickets remaining.

“The fact of that matter is that we have $60 million – over $60 million – in the box office right now,” Ellerbe stated. “Which is double more than any other live gate that’s ever been done.”

He added that he believes Mayweather vs. McGregor will break their record from the Pacquiao fight, which was $71 million.

“We’re going to blow past our own record; this fight is massive.”

Mayweather reiterated Ellerbe’s remarks by saying, “We’re doing crazy numbers. Forget what you all are hearing. We’re doing crazy numbers, our fight is doing unbelievable numbers. The pay-per-view numbers are going to be unbelievable and we will have a sold-out crowd. I’m not worried about that.”

