Leonard Ellerbe Blasts Bob Arum, Oscar De La Hoya Over Mayweather-McGregor Criticisms

As big as the fight will be between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the event still has plenty of detractors including a pair of prolific boxing promoters.

Both Bob Arum from Top Rank boxing and Oscar De La Hoya from Goldenboy Promotions have taken shots at the matchup between Mayweather and McGregor in the lead up to the fight on Aug. 26.

On Thursday, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe returned fire at both men while pointing out that neither of them seemed to have a problem with matching up one of the boxers they represented against McGregor if the opportunity was there.

“It’s amazing those idiotic comments that Bob [Arum] said the other day, telling people don’t buy their event because this and that,” Ellerbe said. “Have you ever heard me say that about any of your [fights]? None of this makes any sense. But what it comes down to, it comes down to the same guys that’s hating on the s–t are the same guys who wanted to be a part of it.

“He wasn’t saying that a few months ago when he openly, publicly said ‘if Mayweather deal can’t come together, I’d love to put Manny Pacquiao in there’. He wasn’t saying that then.”

Ellerbe also took aim at De La Hoya, who has been one of the most vocal opponents against the Mayweather-McGregor matchup after the fight was announced a couple of months ago.

De La Hoya went as far as saying that the fight could ruin the sport of boxing, but Ellerbe quickly pointed out that it wasn’t all that long ago that he was touting his own fighter Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as the perfect opponent to welcome McGregor into the ring.

“When that other idiot Oscar [De La Hoya] said — and I’m saying that cause that’s what I think of him and yes, I did say that — when he says the same thing. He would love to promote Conor McGregor and also he sees no other fight for him other than “Canelo” [Alvarez]. Well what happened then?” Ellerbe said. “It was OK then as long as they could potentially be part of it. But now because they have nothing to do with it, then they want to trash it.

“It’s OK. I wish them nothing but the best. One of them is a great promoter and been around for a long, long time.”

Ellerbe wasn’t finished when it came to his feelings on De La Hoya, who will promote his own fight pitting Alvarez against Gennady Golovkin just three weeks after the fight between Mayweather and McGregor.

The bout between Alvarez and Golovski, also taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, has been touted as a sell out already but Ellerbe pointed out that the reality is there are still plenty of tickets left and the event won’t do anywhere near the same business as what Mayweather and McGregor will draw in August.

“$60 million, what’s wrong with that?” Ellerbe said about current ticket sales for Mayweather vs. McGregor. “Unlike another promoter who lies to you guys and tells you his event is sold out.

“His event is not sold out and there are thousands and thousands and thousands of tickets still available and they have a great fight, by the way, and I’ll be one of the ones that will purchase the pay-per-view.”

