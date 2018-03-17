Leon Edwards Gets TKO Stoppage, Calls Out Darren Till (UFC London Results & Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Check out highlights from Leon Edwards’ last-second TKO stoppage of Peter Sobotta at UFC Fight Night 127 on Saturday in London. Following the fight, Edwards called out fellow Brit Darren Till.

Though UFC London flew somewhat under the radar, the MMA juggernaut next returns with a monster fight card for UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The UFC 223 headliner features interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson squaring off with undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title, as well as UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas putting her newly minted belt on the line against the woman she took it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The fight card also features two lightweights battling it out in an effort to get into contention, as top ranked 155-pounders Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis meet on the UFC 223 main card.

