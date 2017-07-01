HOT OFF THE WIRE
Legacy Fighting Alliance 15 Fight Highlights

July 1, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance)

Legacy Fighting Alliance returned to Shawnee, OK for another brutal night of fights. In the main event, Richard Odoms and Jared Vanderaa went to war for the inaugural LFA Heavyweight championship. Late in the 5th round, Odoms made a quick transition to a Kimura, quickly subbing out Vanderaa to claim the title as his own.

The LFA 15 winners list included: Chris Harris, Braden Smith, Dan Moret, Tyler Shinn, Justin Rader and Chibwikem Onyenegecha.

