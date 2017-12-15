Lawler vs. dos Anjos Set, but One Main Card Fighter Misses at UFC on FOX 26 Weigh-in

Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos are set to due battle in Winnipeg after both made weight on Friday, but one main card fighter missed the mark.

Lawler vs. dos Anjos headlines UFC on FOX 26 at Bell MTS Place on Saturday with a lot on the line. UFC president Dana White has said that the winner of the fight is expected to get a shot at welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who is currently on the sidelines, opting for minor shoulder surgery.

While most of the fighters at Friday’s weigh-in had no trouble on the scale, Josh Emmett was well above the mark. Emmett is getting a big opportunity, as he steps in for Jose Aldo to face Ricardo Lamas in the night’s co-main event, but he stepped on the scale at 148.5 pounds for the featherweight tilt. That’s 2.5 pounds above the allowed limit for a non-title fight.

A highly anticipated fight between welterweight knockout artists Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry is set, as both men easily made weight.

UFC on FOX 26 is the promotion’s first return trip to Winnipeg after first landing in the city for UFC 161 in 2013, where Rashad Evans defeated Dan Henderson in the main event.

UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 pm ET on FOX):

Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)

Ricard Lamas (146) vs. Josh Emmett (148.5)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Mike Perry (170)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Misha Cirkunov (205.5)

Preliminary Card (5 pm ET on FS1):

Jan Błachowicz (205.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (204)

Julian Marquez (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

Chad Laprise (170.5) vs. Galore Bofando (170)

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Pietro Menga ()*

John Makdessi (153) vs. Abel Trujillo (155.5)

Alessio Di Chirico (185) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184.5)

Preliminary Card (4 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass):

Jordan Mein (169) vs. Erik Silva (170.5)

Nordine Taleb (170.5) vs. Danny Roberts (170.5)

*Menga had yet to weigh in at the time of publication

