               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Robbie Lawler UFC 214 weigh

featuredLawler vs. dos Anjos Set, but One Main Card Fighter Misses at UFC on FOX 26 Weigh-in

Robbie Lawler

featuredRobbie Lawler: ‘If I Fight to the Best of My Abilities, There’s No Stopping Me’

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - post fight press conference

featuredMayweather vs. McGregor Officially Lands as No. 2 Pay-Per-View of All Time

Marlon Moraes UFC Fresno in Octagon

featuredMarlon Moraes Takes Top Honors for UFC Fight Night 123 Fighter Salaries

Lawler vs. dos Anjos Set, but One Main Card Fighter Misses at UFC on FOX 26 Weigh-in

December 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos are set to due battle in Winnipeg after both made weight on Friday, but one main card fighter missed the mark.

Lawler vs. dos Anjos headlines UFC on FOX 26 at Bell MTS Place on Saturday with a lot on the line. UFC president Dana White has said that the winner of the fight is expected to get a shot at welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who is currently on the sidelines, opting for minor shoulder surgery. 

Rafael dos AnjosWhile most of the fighters at Friday’s weigh-in had no trouble on the scale, Josh Emmett was well above the mark. Emmett is getting a big opportunity, as he steps in for Jose Aldo to face Ricardo Lamas in the night’s co-main event, but he stepped on the scale at 148.5 pounds for the featherweight tilt. That’s 2.5 pounds above the allowed limit for a non-title fight.

A highly anticipated fight between welterweight knockout artists Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry is set, as both men easily made weight.

TRENDING > Robbie Lawler: ‘If I Fight to the Best of My Abilities, There’s No Stopping Me’

UFC on FOX 26 is the promotion’s first return trip to Winnipeg after first landing in the city for UFC 161 in 2013, where Rashad Evans defeated Dan Henderson in the main event.

UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 pm ET on FOX):

  • Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)
  • Ricard Lamas (146) vs. Josh Emmett (148.5)
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Mike Perry (170)
  • Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Misha Cirkunov (205.5)

Preliminary Card (5 pm ET on FS1):

  • Jan Błachowicz (205.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (204)
  • Julian Marquez (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)
  • Chad Laprise (170.5) vs. Galore Bofando (170)
  • Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Pietro Menga ()*
  • John Makdessi (153) vs. Abel Trujillo (155.5)
  • Alessio Di Chirico (185) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184.5)

Preliminary Card (4 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass):

  • Jordan Mein (169) vs. Erik Silva (170.5)
  • Nordine Taleb (170.5) vs. Danny Roberts (170.5)

*Menga had yet to weigh in at the time of publication

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA