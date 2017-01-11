HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

Brock Lesnar - Mark Hunt - Dana White

featuredMark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and UFC

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Tyron Woodley - UFC 205

featuredTyron Woodley Reveals UFC 209 Title Defense

Late Replacement Aung La Nsang Ready for Championship Rounds

January 11, 2017
No Comments

With four wins out of four for ONE Championship, Aung La Nsang has earned his title shot the hard way, but it arrived through an unexpected route. The evening of Dec. 27 was like any other for the 31-year-old middleweight… until he received a surprise phone call.

“I was about to go teach kids class at Crazy 88 on a Tuesday night when I got the call to face Bigdash, but I was already in shape to go five, five-minute rounds,” he told MMAWeekly.com.

Mixed martial artists normally spend several months preparing for a fight, particularly a bout of this significance. But La Nsang feels that there are some advantages to having accepted a title shot at this Saturday’s ONE: Quest for Power show at such short notice.

Michał Pasternak and Aung La Nsang - ONE“There are pros and cons to taking a fight at the last minute. I feel very healthy and strong for this fight and, unlike my last two fights, I have no injuries. I am ready do work.”

It was something of a surprise when La Nsang was initially overlooked for this title shot, which went to Marcin Prachnio. The Polish fighter had won three fights out of three for ONE Championship, but didn’t seem to have quite such a compelling case as the Burmese middleweight, who says he was disappointed not to get the initial call.

“Yeah (I was disappointed) a little bit, but I’m a patient man. My time was going to come.”

There will be question marks over La Nsang’s condition and cardio, but the Baltimore-based fighter has made the most of the few weeks he has had to prepare.

“I am confident that what I got done in the time available will be enough for me to win this title fight.”

La Nsang potentially has one advantage over the opponent he is slated to face at the Jakarta Convention Centre in that he fought three times in 2016. The Burmese fighter registered wins over Michal Pasternak, Aleksei Butorin, and Mohamed Ali during a calendar year in which Bigdash was inactive due to injury.

TRENDING > Ev Ting to Face Kamal Shalorus at ONE: Throne of Tigers in Kuala Lumpur

The Russian has not stepped inside the cage since winning the belt in October of 2015, and La Nsang believes this could give him a crucial edge.

“I think that is definitely a factor in my favor,” he said.

La Nsang was born in Yangon and has fought on ONE Championship’s last two cards there. Asia’s biggest MMA promotion is heading to Myanmar again on July 14 and “The Burmese Python” would love nothing more than to be making a title defense that night.

“Fighting for the belt in Yangon is something I have dreamed of and it will happen. The support I get (from the fans in Myanmar) means a lot to me, my family, and my people. It gives a great push to better myself every day.”

Myanmar has been making international headlines for a lot of the wrong reasons recently, but sporting success on the global stage would give the country something to be proud of. La Nsang’s opportunity might have arrived at an unexpected moment, but he is determined to make the most of it by winning the ONE Championship middleweight belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Nick and Nate Diaz - Pot Leaf

The Seeds and Stems of Nevada Commission Pote...

Jan 11, 20171 Comment30 Views

What happens if the Nevada Athletic Commission decides to remove marijuana from its banned substance list?

Robbie Lawler Exits America...

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has reportedly left

Jan 11, 2017
BJ Penn at UFC 127

BJ Penn’s Brother Arr...

While BJ Penn was focusing on fight week and

Jan 11, 2017
Conor McGregor - Retired Boxer Says What

Conor McGregor Responds to ...

So, yeah, it didn't take long for Conor McGregor

Jan 11, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106 - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA