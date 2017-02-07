HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic Set to Defend Heavyweight Title at UFC 211

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

featured‘Korean Zombie’ Is Back; Chan Sung Jung Knocks Out Dennis Bermudez (UFC Houston Results)

UFC Houston Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ From Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Late Addition Completes UFC 208 Line-up Days Ahead of Fight Time

February 7, 2017
No Comments

Just days removed from fight time, the UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie fight card is finally complete.

Luis Henrique had been slated to face Marcin Tybura at UFC 208 on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., but was forced from the fight card after the New York State Athletic Commission would not approve him to fight because of corrective eye surgery he had last year, Henrique told MMAJunkie.com.

“The athletic commission surprised me by saying I couldn’t fight due to my surgery,” Henrique said. “They claimed that because of the type of incision, and the way it heals, it could come out of place. I asked my doctor, and she said that’s impossible. There’s no way.”

Henrique said that, currently, only the commissions in Nevada, Illinois, and his native Brazil would license him to fight. He is awaiting the UFC to schedule him for another bout.

TRENDING > Stipe Miocic Set to Defend Heavyweight Title at UFC 211

In his stead, Octagon newcomer Justin Willis has agreed to fight Tybura on less than a week’s notice.

Marcin TyburaTybura (14-2) is making his third start for the promotion, having split his first two bouts with a loss to Timothy Johnson in his debut and a victory over Viktor Pesta in his sophomore effort. 

Willis (4-1) may be lacking in experience, but hopes that his training alongside the likes of UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former heavyweight titleholder Cain Velasquez at American Kickboxing Academy will have him well prepared for the bout.

The UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight championship, pitting Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie, headlines Saturday’s event at the Barclays Center.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Responds to Dana White’s UFC ...

Feb 07, 20173 Comments44 Views

UFC president Dana White recently said that Nate Diaz had been offered a fight, and he was awaiting a response. It appears that he now has one.

Derek Brunson Says Anderson...

Middleweight contender Derek Brunson faces former champion Anderson Silva

Feb 07, 2017

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randam...

UFC 208: Brooklyn, New York event page and fight

Feb 07, 2017
Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva

It’s Not a Joke, Ande...

Seriously, Anderson Silva says that he wants to challenge

Feb 07, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA