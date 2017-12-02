Last-Minute Sub Lauren Murphy Takes the Nod (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

LAUREN! MURPHY! She's a split decision winner over Barb Honchak! #TUFFinale https://t.co/0SChMb4Xig — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from last-minute substitution Lauren Murphy’s upset victory over Barb Honchak at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram