Last Minute Prop Bets and Odds for UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

You like money? Most people do. After all, it’s what we use when we need to purchase important things like food, clothes, toiletries, pizza, pizza, pizza and pizza.

If you want to purchase almost infinite amounts of pizza, you’ll need a hefty wad of cash to do it. So if you want copious amounts of pizza, get money by placing bets on Friday’s UFC 207 card featuring women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and former division queen Ronda Rousey. That’s if you make the right bets, that is.

Our friends at Bovada.lv posted an assortment of bets and props that you can throw your cash at in hopes of fat returns. One of the bets that stands out to us is the one with 50/1 odds that the main event will go to a draw. If you don’t mind throwing down $20 on that and the fight ends in a draw, you can be looking at an extra $1,000 in your pocket. That’s a lot of pizza.

Check out the full odds below.

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes Props and Odds

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey -150 (2/3)

Amanda Nunes +120 (6/5)

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 Rounds +175 (7/4)

Under 1.5 Rounds -250 (2/5)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1400 (1/14)

Method of Victory – 5 Rounds

Ronda Rousey wins inside distance 4/5

Ronda Rousey wins by 5 round decision 19/2

Amanda Nunes wins inside distance 5/4

Amanda Nunes wins by 5 round decision 11/1

Draw 50/1

Method of Victory

Ronda Rousey wins by decision or technical decision 19/2

Ronda Rousey wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/2

Ronda Rousey wins by submission 6/5

Amanda Nunes wins by decision or technical decision 11/1

Amanda Nunes wins by KO, TKO or DQ 8/5

Amanda Nunes wins by submission 7/1

Draw or Technical draw 50/1

Round Betting – 5 Rounds

Ronda Rousey in Round 1 8/5

Ronda Rousey in Round 2 13/2

Ronda Rousey in Round 3 12/1

Ronda Rousey in Round 4 22/1

Ronda Rousey in Round 5 35/1

Ronda Rousey on points 19/2

Amanda Nunes in Round 1 12/5

Amanda Nunes in Round 2 7/1

Amanda Nunes in Round 3 15/1

Amanda Nunes in Round 4 25/1

Amanda Nunes in Round 5 35/1

Amanda Nunes on points 11/1

Draw 50/1

Dominick Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt Props and Odds

Dominick Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt

Dominick Cruz -225 (4/9)

Cody Garbrandt +175 (7/4)

Total Rounds

Over 2.5 Rounds -225 (4/9)

Under 2.5 Rounds +160 (8/5)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Method of Victory – 5 Rounds

Dominick Cruz wins inside distance 11/5

Dominick Cruz wins by 5 round decision 6/5

Cody Garbrandt wins inside distance 2/1

Cody Garbrandt wins by 5 round decision 10/1

Draw 55/1

Method of Victory

Dominick Cruz wins by decision or technical decision 6/5

Dominick Cruz wins by KO, TKO or DQ 17/4

Dominick Cruz wins by submission 17/4

Cody Garbrandt wins by decision or technical decision 10/1

Cody Garbrandt wins by KO, TKO or DQ 9/4

Cody Garbrandt wins by submission 18/1

Draw or Technical draw 55/1

Round Betting – 5 Rounds

Dominick Cruz in Round 1 8/1

Dominick Cruz in Round 2 10/1

Dominick Cruz in Round 3 12/1

Dominick Cruz in Round 4 14/1

Dominick Cruz in Round 5 18/1

Dominick Cruz on points 6/5

Cody Garbrandt in Round 1 15/2

Cody Garbrandt in Round 2 8/1

Cody Garbrandt in Round 3 10/1

Cody Garbrandt in Round 4 12/1

Cody Garbrandt in Round 5 20/1

Cody Garbrandt on points 10/1

Draw 55/1

T.J. Dillashaw vs John Lineker Props and Odds

T.J. Dillashaw vs John Lineker

T.J. Dillashaw -250 (2/5)

John Lineker +200 (2/1)

Total Rounds

Over 2.5 Rounds -225 (4/9)

Under 2.5 Rounds +160 (8/5)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (2/3)

Method of Victory – 3 Rounds

T.J. Dillashaw wins inside distance 3/1

T.J. Dillashaw wins by 3 round decision 5/6

John Lineker wins inside distance 15/4

John Lineker wins by 3 round decision 17/4

Draw 50/1

Method of Victory

T.J. Dillashaw wins by decision or technical decision 5/6

T.J. Dillashaw wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/2

T.J. Dillashaw wins by submission 5/1

John Lineker wins by decision or technical decision 17/4

John Lineker wins by KO, TKO or DQ 5/1

John Lineker wins by submission 12/1

Draw or Technical draw 50/1

Round Betting – 3 Rounds

T.J. Dillashaw in Round 1 13/2

T.J. Dillashaw in Round 2 8/1

T.J. Dillashaw in Round 3 14/1

T.J. Dillashaw on points 5/6

John Lineker in Round 1 8/1

John Lineker in Round 2 10/1

John Lineker in Round 3 20/1

John Lineker on points 17/4

Draw 50/1

Rest of UFC 207 Card

Brandon Thatch vs Niko Price

Brandon Thatch -200 (1/2)

Niko Price +160 (8/5)

Antonio Carlos Junior vs Marvin Vettori

Antonio Carlos Junior -150 (2/3)

Marvin Vettori +120 (6/5)

Tim Means vs Alex Oliveira

Tim Means -115 (20/23)

Alex Oliveira -115 (20/23)

Louis Smolka vs Ray Borg

Louis Smolka +120 (6/5)

Ray Borg -150 (2/3)

Alex Garcia vs Mike Pyle

Alex Garcia -180 (5/9)

Mike Pyle +150 (3/2)

Dong Hyun Kim vs Tarec Saffiedine

Dong Hyun Kim -150 (2/3)

Tarec Saffiedine +120 (6/5)

Neil Magny vs Johny Hendricks

Neil Magny -135 (20/27)

Johny Hendricks +105 (21/20)