Last Minute Prop Bets and Odds for UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

December 30, 2016
No Comments

You like money? Most people do. After all, it’s what we use when we need to purchase important things like food, clothes, toiletries, pizza, pizza, pizza and pizza. 

If you want to purchase almost infinite amounts of pizza, you’ll need a hefty wad of cash to do it. So if you want copious amounts of pizza, get money by placing bets on Friday’s UFC 207 card featuring women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and former division queen Ronda Rousey. That’s if you make the right bets, that is.

Our friends at Bovada.lv posted an assortment of bets and props that you can throw your cash at in hopes of fat returns. One of the bets that stands out to us is the one with 50/1 odds that the main event will go to a draw. If you don’t mind throwing down $20 on that and the fight ends in a draw, you can be looking at an extra $1,000 in your pocket. That’s a lot of pizza.

Check out the full odds below.

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes Props and Odds

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey              -150     (2/3)

Amanda Nunes              +120     (6/5)

 

Total Rounds

Over     1.5 Rounds       +175     (7/4)

Under   1.5 Rounds       -250     (2/5)

 

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes      +600     (6/1)

No         -1400   (1/14)

 

Method of Victory – 5 Rounds

Ronda Rousey wins inside distance                               4/5

Ronda Rousey wins by 5 round decision                        19/2

Amanda Nunes  wins inside distance                              5/4

Amanda Nunes  wins by 5 round decision                       11/1

Draw                                                                             50/1

 

Method of Victory

Ronda Rousey wins by decision or technical decision     19/2

Ronda Rousey wins by KO, TKO or DQ                          11/2

Ronda Rousey wins by submission                                6/5

Amanda Nunes  wins by decision or technical decision    11/1

Amanda Nunes  wins by KO, TKO or DQ                         8/5

Amanda Nunes  wins by submission                               7/1

Draw or Technical draw                                                  50/1

 

Round Betting – 5 Rounds

Ronda Rousey in Round 1                                 8/5

Ronda Rousey in Round 2                                 13/2

Ronda Rousey in Round 3                                 12/1

Ronda Rousey in Round 4                                 22/1

Ronda Rousey in Round 5                                 35/1

Ronda Rousey on points                                   19/2

Amanda Nunes  in Round 1                                12/5

Amanda Nunes  in Round 2                                7/1

Amanda Nunes  in Round 3                                15/1

Amanda Nunes  in Round 4                                25/1

Amanda Nunes  in Round 5                                35/1

Amanda Nunes  on points                                  11/1

Draw                                                                 50/1

 

Dominick Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt Props and Odds

Dominick Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt

Dominick Cruz               -225     (4/9)

Cody Garbrandt            +175     (7/4)

 

Total Rounds

Over     2.5 Rounds       -225     (4/9)

Under   2.5 Rounds       +160     (8/5)

 

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes       EVEN  (1/1)

No         -140     (5/7)

 

Method of Victory – 5 Rounds

Dominick Cruz wins inside distance                                11/5

Dominick Cruz wins by 5 round decision                         6/5

Cody Garbrandt wins inside distance                              2/1

Cody Garbrandt wins by 5 round decision                      10/1

Draw                                                                             55/1

 

Method of Victory

Dominick Cruz wins by decision or technical decision     6/5

Dominick Cruz wins by KO, TKO or DQ                          17/4

Dominick Cruz wins by submission                                17/4

Cody Garbrandt wins by decision or technical decision   10/1

Cody Garbrandt wins by KO, TKO or DQ                        9/4

Cody Garbrandt wins by submission                              18/1

Draw or Technical draw                                                  55/1

 

Round Betting – 5 Rounds

Dominick Cruz in Round 1                                  8/1

Dominick Cruz in Round 2                                  10/1

Dominick Cruz in Round 3                                  12/1

Dominick Cruz in Round 4                                  14/1

Dominick Cruz in Round 5                                  18/1

Dominick Cruz on points                                    6/5

Cody Garbrandt in Round 1                               15/2

Cody Garbrandt in Round 2                               8/1

Cody Garbrandt in Round 3                               10/1

Cody Garbrandt in Round 4                               12/1

Cody Garbrandt in Round 5                               20/1

Cody Garbrandt on points                                 10/1

Draw                                                                 55/1

 

T.J. Dillashaw vs John Lineker Props and Odds

T.J. Dillashaw vs John Lineker

T.J. Dillashaw                -250     (2/5)

John Lineker                 +200     (2/1)

 

Total Rounds

Over     2.5 Rounds       -225     (4/9)

Under   2.5 Rounds       +160     (8/5)

 

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes       -200     (1/2)

No        +150     (2/3)

 

Method of Victory – 3 Rounds

T.J. Dillashaw wins inside distance                                 3/1

T.J. Dillashaw wins by 3 round decision                          5/6

John Lineker wins inside distance                                   15/4

John Lineker wins by 3 round decision                           17/4

Draw                                                                             50/1

 

Method of Victory

T.J. Dillashaw wins by decision or technical decision      5/6

T.J. Dillashaw wins by KO, TKO or DQ                           11/2

T.J. Dillashaw wins by submission                                 5/1

John Lineker wins by decision or technical decision        17/4

John Lineker wins by KO, TKO or DQ                             5/1

John Lineker wins by submission                                   12/1

Draw or Technical draw                                                  50/1

 

Round Betting – 3 Rounds

T.J. Dillashaw in Round 1                                   13/2

T.J. Dillashaw in Round 2                                   8/1

T.J. Dillashaw in Round 3                                   14/1

T.J. Dillashaw on points                                     5/6

John Lineker in Round 1                                    8/1

John Lineker in Round 2                                    10/1

John Lineker in Round 3                                    20/1

John Lineker on points                                      17/4

Draw                                                                 50/1

 

Rest of UFC 207 Card

Brandon Thatch vs Niko Price

Brandon Thatch             -200     (1/2)

Niko Price                     +160     (8/5)

 

Antonio Carlos Junior vs Marvin Vettori

Antonio Carlos Junior    -150     (2/3)

Marvin Vettori                +120     (6/5)

 

Tim Means vs Alex Oliveira

Tim Means                    -115      (20/23)

Alex Oliveira                  -115      (20/23)

 

Louis Smolka vs Ray Borg

Louis Smolka                +120     (6/5)

Ray Borg                      -150     (2/3)

 

Alex Garcia vs Mike Pyle

Alex Garcia                   -180     (5/9)

Mike Pyle                      +150     (3/2)

 

Dong Hyun Kim vs Tarec Saffiedine

Dong Hyun Kim             -150     (2/3)

Tarec Saffiedine            +120     (6/5)

 

Neil Magny vs Johny Hendricks

Neil Magny                    -135     (20/27)

Johny Hendricks           +105     (21/20)

