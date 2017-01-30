Last Minute Opponent Saves Ian McCall’s UFC 208 Return to the Octagon

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 30, 2017
While Ian McCall‘s original UFC 208 opponent, Neil Seery, withdrew from the fight due to a death in his family, a new opponent has stepped in to keep “Uncle Creepy” on the fight card.

Undefeated UFC newcomer Jarred Brooks (11-0) is taking a significant step up in competition, but it’s got to be a sigh of relief for McCall, who has been trying for two years to get back in the cage.

TRENDING > Dana White Wants Amanda Nunes to Pump the Breaks on Featherweight Title Talk

McCall (13-5-1) has long been one of the top flyweights in the world, but hasn’t had a fight since losing to John Lineker in a catchweight bout at UFC 183 in January of 2015. It hasn’t been for a lack of trying.

McCall has had several bouts scheduled, but has had no less than four fights fall apart due to injury, illness, or missed weight. This is the second time that a bout with Serry has imploded, but luckily for McCall, Brooks has agreed to the short-notice call-up for his Octagon debut.

UFC 208 takes place on Feb. 11 in Brooklyn, where two former bantamweights, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, will square off in the main event for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship.

