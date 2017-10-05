Las Vegas Massacre Leaves Fabricio Werdum with a Heavy Heart at UFC 216

Fabricio Werdum is heading into another big fight for him. He’ll face Derrick Lews at UFC 216, as he attempts to claw his way back into the thick of the UFC heavyweight championship talks.

Aside from the meaning of the fight, this event is special for Werdum for another very solemn reason. It comes just days after the tragic events of the Las Vegas shooting that claimed the lives of more than 50 innocent individuals and injured around 500 more.

At the UFC 216 Ultimate Media Day, Werdum expressed how heavy his heart is feeling as he prepares for Lewis, but realizes that the world can’t stop. He must keep moving forward to honor the victims and their families.

He’ll do that when he meets Lewis at UFC 216, and also talked about his preparation for the fight and how the week is unfolding.

