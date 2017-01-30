Large Fight Erupted Outside Conor McGregor Q&A Pay-Per-View

While UFC champion Conor McGregor was inside Event City in Manchester, England on Saturday night talking about potential fights with Nate Diaz or Floyd Mayweather, the real action took place outside after he was done answering questions.

McGregor held a question and answer session for a reported 5,000 people in attendance with the event streaming online via pay-per-view on his website. While the Q&A session produced an abundance of news about everything McGregor, when it was all over, several fans outside the venue erupted into a violent fracas.

While initial reports characterized the situation as involving up to 100 people, a report by the Manchester Evening News said police officers established that there were “15 to 20 people involved in the incident” with three men taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“There was a lot of confusion about what happened and how many people were involved in (Saturday night’s) fighting, but we are now clear that there were a maximum of around 20 people involved in the disorder,” said Detective Inspector John Stainton from Stretford Police Station.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything to get in touch as soon as possible. Behavior like we saw last night is not acceptable and I’m only thankful that there weren’t any more serious injuries.”

During the Q&A session, McGregor relayed that despite all the doubters, UFC president Dana White among them, he believes his next fight will be a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, as does the retired world-champion boxer.

