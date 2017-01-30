HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

Valentina Shevchenko

featuredValentina Shevchenko Taps Out Julianna Pena in Headliner (UFC Denver Results)

UFC on FOX 23 Shevchenko vs Pena Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results and Fight Stats

Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Main Card Weigh-in Videos

Large Fight Erupted Outside Conor McGregor Q&A Pay-Per-View

January 30, 2017
No Comments

While UFC champion Conor McGregor was inside Event City in Manchester, England on Saturday night talking about potential fights with Nate Diaz or Floyd Mayweather, the real action took place outside after he was done answering questions.

McGregor held a question and answer session for a reported 5,000 people in attendance with the event streaming online via pay-per-view on his website. While the Q&A session produced an abundance of news about everything McGregor, when it was all over, several fans outside the venue erupted into a violent fracas.

Conor McGregor - Vegas Media DayWhile initial reports characterized the situation as involving up to 100 people, a report by the Manchester Evening News said police officers established that there were “15 to 20 people involved in the incident” with three men taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“There was a lot of confusion about what happened and how many people were involved in (Saturday night’s) fighting, but we are now clear that there were a maximum of around 20 people involved in the disorder,” said Detective Inspector John Stainton from Stretford Police Station.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything to get in touch as soon as possible. Behavior like we saw last night is not acceptable and I’m only thankful that there weren’t any more serious injuries.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Drops F-Bombs on UFC, Floyd Mayweather, Entire Universe

During the Q&A session, McGregor relayed that despite all the doubters, UFC president Dana White among them, he believes his next fight will be a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, as does the retired world-champion boxer.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Michael Bisping - Really My Leg

Check Out Michael Bisping’s Post-Surger...

Jan 30, 2017No Comments28 Views

Following surgery, Michael Bisping showed off his shaven leg on Instagram.

Ian McCall - WEC 38

Last Minute Opponent Saves ...

While Ian McCall's original UFC 208 opponent withdrew from

Jan 30, 2017

CM Punk Plans to Fight Agai...

Despite losing in his UFC debut, CM Punk is

Jan 30, 2017

Anthony Njokuani Returns to...

Anthony Njokuani (22-0) returns to the Muay Thai ring

Jan 30, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA