Lance Armstrong’s – Sometimes Uncomfortable – Interview of Former UFC Fighter Tim Kennedy

March 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

Tim Kennedy is a Special Forces sniper, Green Beret and former MMA fighter. In fact, Kennedy was a former UFC middleweight contender.

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong knows Kennedy well, but recently had him on his “The Forward” podcast, talking at length about numerous topics, including gun control, school shootings, and Kennedy’s role as a sniper, as he sets off for his 13th deployment.

Though Armstrong and Kennedy talk quite openly, it at times got rather uncomfortable, particularly on Armstrong’s part, as the topics they covered weren’t the easiest of things in the world to discuss.

               

