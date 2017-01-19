HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredLaila Ali on Ronda Rousey: ‘Don’t Ever Compare Her to My Father’

hot-sauce-featuredFormer Announcer Mike Goldberg Was in the Crowd at UFC Phoenix and the Internet Was Like WTF

Julianna Pena - Get Popcorn Ready

hot-sauce-featuredGet Your Popcorn Ready, 2017 is the Year of the Venezuelan Vixen!

hot-sauce-featuredBrock Lesnar Takes Winnipeg Jets Logo to Suplex City

Laila Ali on Ronda Rousey: ‘Don’t Ever Compare Her to My Father’

January 19, 2017
No Comments

Can’t we all just get along? One woman has success and another has to tear her down.

Laila Ali stated the obvious this week when she told International Business Times that Ronda Rousey is no Muhammad Ali.

Who actually thought that anyway? Ali, during promotions for her appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice, said this when asked by the media about Rousey:

“She’s pretty much been exposed. She can’t take a punch. It doesn’t take anything away from her, what she did as a Judo champion, what she did in the Olympics. But she was basically built up by her promoter to be the best ever to fight, period, in any form of fighting, and it just never was true.”

“I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, Muhammad Ali lost, he’s still great.’ First of all, Muhammad Ali never lost like that. He never got in there and was made to look like a rag doll,” Laila said. “And when he did lose it was pretty much after he had been off for three years. He was in his prime, had to take time off, came back, fought the best, then he came back and had rematches against the best, so please don’t ever compare her to my father.”

If you wanted to make a comparison to Rousey, it should be Mike Tyson, not Ali. But that’s besides the point.

Rousey may or may not have been “exposed.” It could also just mean that she was knocked out by two superior boxers, Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. One thing is clear:

We at Hot Sauce don’t think Rousey gives a s–t about what Laila Ali thinks. We also believe that Laila Ali is no Ronda Rousey.

Follow Joshua Molina on Twitter: @JECMolina

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

 

Related Article

Former Announcer Mike Goldberg Was in the Cro...

Jan 17, 20171 Comment214 Views

Is Mike Goldberg stalking the UFC from the crowd?

Julianna Pena - Get Popcorn Ready

Get Your Popcorn Ready, 201...

Hope Amanda Nunes hasn't gotten too attached to the

Jan 16, 2017

Brock Lesnar Takes Winnipeg...

Brock Lesnar committed a major "sin" when he stepped

Jan 14, 2017
Floyd Mayweather - Look at My Watch

Floyd Mayweather Responds t...

UFC president Dana White officially made Floyd Mayweather an

Jan 13, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA