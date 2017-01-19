Laila Ali on Ronda Rousey: ‘Don’t Ever Compare Her to My Father’

Can’t we all just get along? One woman has success and another has to tear her down.

Laila Ali stated the obvious this week when she told International Business Times that Ronda Rousey is no Muhammad Ali.

Who actually thought that anyway? Ali, during promotions for her appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice, said this when asked by the media about Rousey:

“She’s pretty much been exposed. She can’t take a punch. It doesn’t take anything away from her, what she did as a Judo champion, what she did in the Olympics. But she was basically built up by her promoter to be the best ever to fight, period, in any form of fighting, and it just never was true.” “I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, Muhammad Ali lost, he’s still great.’ First of all, Muhammad Ali never lost like that. He never got in there and was made to look like a rag doll,” Laila said. “And when he did lose it was pretty much after he had been off for three years. He was in his prime, had to take time off, came back, fought the best, then he came back and had rematches against the best, so please don’t ever compare her to my father.”

If you wanted to make a comparison to Rousey, it should be Mike Tyson, not Ali. But that’s besides the point.

Rousey may or may not have been “exposed.” It could also just mean that she was knocked out by two superior boxers, Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. One thing is clear:

We at Hot Sauce don’t think Rousey gives a s–t about what Laila Ali thinks. We also believe that Laila Ali is no Ronda Rousey.