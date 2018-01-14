Kyung Ho Kang Returns from Military Service to First-Round Finish (UFC St. Louis Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Kyung Ho Kang’s first-round submission victory over Guido Cannetti at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday in St. Louis. It was Kang’s first fight since fulfilling his mandatory South Korean military service.

The fight promotion returns to Boston next on Jan. 20 for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. The promotion’s first pay-per-view vent of the year, UFC 220 features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou, while light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier looks to cement his champion status opposite Volkan Oezdemir.

RELATED: