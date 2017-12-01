Kyra Batara Looking for a Submission Win at Combate Americas 19

Coming off a loss to Kanako Murata in December of last year in RIZIN, atomweight Kyra Batara was looking to rebound and have a strong 2017, but things did not go to plan.

Multiple times throughout the year Batara was unable to have a scheduled fight for various reasons, giving her just one win in her sole bout of the year against Vanessa Rico Fernandez in July for Combate Americas.

“2017 was pretty bumpy for me,” Batara told MMAWeekly.com. “I was supposed to fight in February, but I missed weight and my opponent didn’t want to take the fight, so it got postponed until July. We finally got to fight in July and I got the outcome I wanted.

“I was supposed to fight in September, but had to pull out with a foot injury. I was supposed to be on the Cancun card, but then that didn’t work out. Three fights didn’t work out for me this year, but I’m hoping to get in this last one to finish the year strong.”

Not one to let setbacks get the better of her, Batara has relished in the opportunity to approach each problem as it has arisen and work to overcome them.

“Personally, I love obstacles,” said Batara. “I feel if I get them out of the way early in my career, and being able to overcome them, it really shows me how much I’m growing as a person and a fighter. I’ve taken all these as learning experiences.”

Batara (6-4) will look to finish out her year in strong fashion against Paulina Granados (4-2) in a 105-pound title contenders main event of Combate Americas 19 on Friday in San Antonio, Texas.

“Paulina comes from a very strong Muay Thai background, whereas people know I’m much stronger on the ground,” Batara said. “I think she’s going to try to take my head off.

“I think Paulina’s strategy is going to try take her shots and try to use her length against me and work her combos, but I’m still going to get that takedown and get that submission. I know as soon as we get to the ground that’s my world.”

Having exchanged words with each over the years, Batara is using her distain for Granados drive her, but won’t let it affect how she fights on December 1.

“It’s a lot different than a regular fight,” said Batara. “This girl disrespected my mom. For me, if you know me, I’m all about family, so when someone disrespects my family, I take it to a different level.

“I think it’s going to be more of a hunger for this fight, but once I get in the cage I let those emotions go. I think it’s good to push me during camp, but I know as soon as I get into the cage it’s another fight and another day in the office, and another opportunity to prove I’m the No. 1 ranked (atomweight) fighter in Combate Americas.”

