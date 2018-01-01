Kyoji Horiguchi Wins Rizin FF Bantamweight Grand Prix

Rizin has resurrected New Year’s Eve events at the Saitama Super Arena and one of Japan’s top fighters used the platform to reinvigorate his career. Kyoji Horiguchi proved there is life after the UFC by winning the tournament’s bantamweight Grand Prix with a spectacular knockout.

Horiguchi faced Shintaro Ishiwatari in the final, another Japanese veteran who has spent much of his career competing at flyweight. The UFC alumni dominated the opening round after taking his opponent down and subjecting him to an onslaught of ground and pound in the corner of the ring.

The second stanza started with Ishiwatari on the front foot, but this aggression played right into Horiguchi’s hands. A straight right hand from the former Shooto champion dropped the onrushing Pancrase veteran and finished the fight after just 14 seconds of the round.

The win takes Horiguchi to 23-2 and earned him 10 million Yen ($85,000). He has won five fights for Rizin in 2017 and is riding a nine-fight winning streak. Ishiwatari drops to 25-7-4 after tasting defeat for the first time since 2014.

The second of two Rizin cards at the Saitama Super Arena took place on Dec. 31. Two day’s earlier Horiguchi and Ishiwatari had both won their quarterfinal bouts in the first round, with the former finishing Gabriel Oliveira and the latter stopping Kevin Petshi.

The semifinals and finals of the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix took place on the same night. In the opening bout of the evening, Horiguchi submitted Manel Kape late in the third round, while Ishiwatari went the distance with fellow veteran Takafumi Otsuka, winning by decision.

An atomweight Grand Prix champion was also crowned on Dec. 31 with the tournament following a similar format. Kanan Asukura (10-2) took home the 10mn Yen prize money after finishing Rena Kubota (5-1) with a triangle choke late in the opening round.

Thew New Year’s Eve event also featured Mirko Filopovic (36-11-2), who once again claimed he was fighting for the final time. The Croatian needed just over a minute to overcome Tsuyoshi Kosaka (27-20-2) with the Japanese fighter’s corner throwing in the towel in response to a barrage of unanswered ground and pound.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov in Expletive-Filled Response

Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 Results

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Shintaro Ishiwatari via KO (Punch) in Round 2

Kanna Asakura def. Rena Kubota via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Yamato Fujita via KO (Knee) in Round 1 (non-MMA fight)

Mirko Filipovic def. Tsuyoshi Kosaka via TKO (Corner Stoppage) in Round 1

Shinju Nozawa-Auclair def. Chelsea LaGrasse via Submission (Armbar) in Round 1

Yusuke Yachi def. Takanori Gomi via Submission (Triangle) in Round 1

Kanna Asakura def. Maria Oliveira via Submission (Armbar) in Round 2

Rena Kubota def. Irene Cabello Rivera via TKO (Punches) in Round 1

Yamato Fujita def. Mitsuhisa Sunabe via KO (Punch) in Round 3 (non-MMA fight)

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Yuta Hamamoto via KO (Knee) in Round 2 (non-MMA fight)

Shintaro Ishiwatari def. Takafumi Otsuka via Unanimous Decision

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Manel Kape via submission (Arm Triangle Choke) in Round 3

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)