Kyle Noblitt Confident That He Can Win LFA 21 Main Event Anywhere The Fight Goes

Inactivity has not been an issue for heavyweight prospect Kyle Noblitt in 2017. Over the course of the first four months of the year, Noblitt fought four times, claiming victories in all of them including three finishes.

“Not a lot of people get the opportunity to have four fights in four months, so I was very blessed,” Noblitt told MMAWeekly.com. “I think I did okay. I still don’t think I’ve showed my actual potential and I’m looking forward to showing my potential.”

When asked if he worried about getting burnt out during the stretch, Noblitt replied, “The way that I train and the way that I handle things I thought I would be okay.

“I’ve wrestled since I was seven. We always wrestled every Tuesday and Thursday for duels, and then wrestled every Saturday for tournaments, so I’m used to being active.”

Noblitt (8-0) will seek to pick up his fifth victory of 2017 when he takes on Antonio Paulo Branjao (4-0) in the 205-pound main event of LFA 21 on Friday in Branson, Mo.

“I’ve been wanting another fight and I’ve been training my butt off for it,” said Noblitt. “I’m just going to fight my fight, stay in my comfort zone and see what comes at me. I’m not going to try to force anything. I feel like I can win this fight anywhere it goes.”

While he’s spent much of his pro career at heavyweight, Noblitt has wanting return to light-heavyweight, where he spent most of his amateur career.

“We’ve been looking for 205-pound fights, but the ones that came to me have been heavyweights,” Noblitt said. “I fought six light-heavyweight fights as an amateur before I went pro. I knew this is where I was going to be at a high level, but at first I just wanted to get fights.”

Having had the busiest year of his pro career to date in 2017, Noblitt sees no reason to slow things down now. If things go Noblitt’s way, he expects to return to action again before the year is out.

“If I can find another fight, I’d love to,” said Noblitt. “It all depends on if I can find another fight. If I come out of this fight healthy, I believe I will be (fighting again this year).”

