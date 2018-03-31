Kyle Bochniak ‘Not Playing it Safe’ at UFC 223

After suffering a loss in his last fight of 2017 to Jeremy Kennedy at UFC on FOX 25, featherweight Kyle Bochniak was looking to rebound in his first fight of 2018 against Brandon Davis at UFC 220 in January.

Versus Davis, Bochniak feels he was able to do much of what he wanted to do in the fight, and come out with a convincing unanimous decision victory.

“My last fight I feel like I performed really well,” Bochniak told MMAWeekly.com. “I moved laterally. I was explosive with a two, three-punch combo, using angles, getting out of his range, and then going all the way into his range, throwing him against the fence, taking him down and gaining control. I feel like I had an all-around performance to get the W.”

After having nearly a year to sit on the loss to Kennedy before he could get back in the win column, Bochniak is happy to have started off his year already with a win and to have moved on to the next fight.

“Obviously getting a W is why I train my ass off, to have a good performance,” said Bochniak. “I expect to win every time, so when I don’t get that W, it gets frustrating, but you’ve got to brush it off and go back to the drawing board. It’s nice to get the W, but that fight is past and I’m on to the next one.”

Unlike his long wait between fights last time, Bochniak (8-2) returns to action after just a few months to take on Zabit Magomedsharipov (14-1) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“Zabit is a great fighter,” Bochniak said. “He has a lot of hype behind him. He likes to bring it. I don’t underestimate him at all. He’s a top contender. A lot of contenders turned down this fight, too afraid to get a loss. But with me, I thrive under pressure. This is the perfect fight to showcase my potential. I think he’ll bring out the best in me. He doesn’t have a whole lot of holes in his game, so it should be a good scrap.”

Bochniak believes that being the underdog against Magomedsharipov is not a bad spot to be in, and uses it as motivation to get the win.

“I’m the type of person who will fight anyone anytime,” said Bochniak. “I believe that everybody is overlooking me in this fight. No one thinks I’m going to win this fight. That’s more for the chip on my shoulder. That’s a chip on my shoulder that I always carry. It’s motivation to train hard each and every day, and it’s put me on this road.

“I’m not going to being playing it safe. No one wanted to fight him. I stepped up to the plate. Once he sees that I’m not mentally broke, and I’m coming forward, I’m defending his takedowns, throwing bombs, he’s going to know I’m for real.”

After a less than busy year in 2017, with two fights already in 2018, Bochniak wants to keep his level of activity high going forward in the year.

“I’d like to fight as much as possible, but I take it fight by fight,” Bochniak said. “Whatever happens in a fight happens. When I beat this guy, my stock is going to go up. We’ll see what happens in 2018.”