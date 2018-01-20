Kyle Bochniak Gets the Hometown Win in Boston (UFC 220 Highlights)

Kyle Bochniak wins in front of his hometown Boston fans by unanimous decision to beat Brandon Davis at #UFC220 https://t.co/x1hOH9GXKr — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 21, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Kyle Bochniak wins a unanimous decision over Brandon Davis at UFC 220 on Saturday in Boston.

The UFC heads to Charlotte, N.C., next week for UFC on FOX 27, which features a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson.

RELATED: