Kyle Bochniak Gets the Hometown Win in Boston (UFC 220 Highlights)

January 20, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Kyle Bochniak wins a unanimous decision over Brandon Davis at UFC 220 on Saturday in Boston.

The UFC heads to Charlotte, N.C., next week for UFC on FOX 27, which features a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson. 

